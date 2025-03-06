Tata EV Discounts Mar 2025 Up To Rs 1 lakh – Curvv EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV

While Tata Motors is gearing up to launch Harrier EV in India, the company is also offering significant discounts on its electric vehicle lineup. Especially on the MY24 lineup as dealers need to clear unsold inventory from CY24 to make way for MY25 stock. The max ceiling of discounts offered by Tata Motors for the month of February 2025 is Rs 1 lakh.

Interestingly, Tigor EV does not get any discounts, even on unsold MY24 units. Tata updated Tiago EV and Tigor EV recently with many new features and equipment along with a slight refresh to exterior design and a thorough overhaul on the inside.

Nexon EV – Discounts Up To Rs 40,000

One of the stalwarts of electric vehicles in India, Tata Nexon EV, is up for sale across the month of March 2025. The company is offering up to Rs 40,000 off on MY24 Nexon EV stock. This discount is standard across all the variants of Nexon EV across all battery options and trim levels. There are no discounts on MY25 stock of Nexon EV and nor does it get any additional intervention discount as well.

Punch EV – Discounts Up To Rs 90,000

Tata’s smallest electric SUV, Punch EV, has been bestowed with offers of up to Rs 90,000. This is a culmination of up to Rs 70,000 on MY24 units of Punch EV along with an additional Rs 20,000 Green Bonus offered on MY24 stock. This max ceiling of discount of up to Rs 90,000 is offered on MY24 Punch EV LR FC.

The company is also offering attractive discounts on MY25 version of Punch EV in March 2025. The highest discount is up to Rs 40,000 and is offered on all trim levels across both MR and LR battery packs and charger options.

Curvv EV – Discounts Up To Rs 90,000

As seen in yesterday’s post, Tata Motors is keen on launching Curvv Dark Edition and it will soon be 2025 IPL’s Official Car with Bollywood Star Vicky Kaushal as the brand ambassador of Curvv. For the month of March 2025, Tata is offering up to Rs 70,000 discounts on MY24 units of Curvv EV. Tata is not offering any benefits on MY25 Curvv EV and any additional Green Bonus on MY24 Curvv EV.

Tiago EV – Discounts Up To Rs 1 Lakh

While it is the most affordable electric vehicle in Tata’s lineup, Tiago EV received the maximum discounts in March 2025 of up to Rs 1 lakh. This is a combination of up to Rs 85,000 discount on MY24 Tiago EV along with an additional Green Bonus of up to Rs 15,000 on MY24 Tiago EV. The max discount is offered with Tiago EV LR XT trim with the 3.3 kW AC charger.

For MY25 Tiago EV, Tata Motors is offering a total discount of up to Rs 40,000, which is standard across all trim levels, battery options and charger configurations.

Source