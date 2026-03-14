Tata EV Discounts and Benefits March 2026 – Up To Rs 3.80 Lakh

Following the special discounts and benefits offered by Tata Motors in February 2026, the company has now extended similar offers for March 2026. These hefty discounts apply across both its ICE and EV portfolio. Tata’s discounts across its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio go up to Rs 3.80 lakh on top-spec models. Tata Motors has witnessed strong demand for its EV portfolio and is keen to expand this segment further. Punch EV is a recent addition, while Tiago EV facelift and Sierra EV set for launch in mid-2026.

Tata Tiago EV – Discounts March 2026

For MY26 models, Tiago EV XT trim is offered with total benefits of up to Rs 90,000. Discounts go up to Rs 1,20,000 on all XZ+ variants (including Tech Lux). For MY24 and MY25 models, the discounts are higher at Rs 1,80,000 on the XT trim and up to Rs 2,10,000 on XZ+ variants (including Tech Lux). These benefits also include exchange or scrappage bonuses.

Tata Punch EV – Discounts up to Rs 1.40 lakh

Tata Punch EV, one of the top sellers in the company’s EV lineup, is currently being offered with a discount of Rs 90,000 on the Smart trim and Rs 1,20,000 on all other variants (excluding Smart). For the Long Range trims, the discount goes up to Rs 1,40,000.

For MY24 and MY25 models, discounts stand at Rs 1,60,000 on the Smart trim and Rs 1,90,000 on other variants. The Long Range trim receives the highest benefits of up to Rs 2,20,000. These offers include green bonus, exchange benefits and scrappage incentives.

Tata Nexon EV – Discounts up to Rs 1.20 lakh

On MY24 and MY25 models of Tata Nexon EV, Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to Rs 1,20,000 across all variants of Nexon EV 3.0. For MY26 models, the discount stands at Rs 50,000. These offers include green bonus, exchange and scrappage benefits along with additional loyalty bonuses for buyers upgrading from Tata ICE vehicles or existing Tata EV models.

Tata Curvv EV

On MY26 models of Tata Curvv EV, discounts go up to Rs 2,80,000 on Curvv Creative 45 trim and up to Rs 3,30,000 on other variants (excluding Creative 45). For MY24 and MY25 trims, the discounts are higher, reaching up to Rs 3,30,000 and Rs 3,80,000 respectively depending on the variant.

Tata Harrier EV

Coming to Harrier EV, all variants of MY26 along with MY24 and MY25 models are being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1,50,000. These offers do not include green bonus but consist of exchange and scrappage benefits, along with additional loyalty bonuses for customers upgrading from Tata ICE vehicles or existing Tata EV models.