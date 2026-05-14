Tata EV Discounts May 2026 Up To Rs 3.8 Lakh – Nexon, Punch, Curvv, Harrier

In a recent post, we covered the discounts of Tata Motors ICE portfolio for May 2026. Max discount was up to Rs 85,000 on pre-facelift version of Altroz premium hatchback. In this post, we will dive deep into Tata Motors’ discounts offered on its EV portfolio for the month of May 2026, which goes up to Rs 3.8 lakh.

Nexon EV – Discounts Up To Rs 1.2 Lakh

The least amount of discounts on any Tata EV for the month of May 2026, is on Nexon EV, which stands at up to Rs 1.2 lakh for MY24 and MY25 versions across all variants and battery options. This discount includes Rs 20,000 green bonus, Rs 50,000 exchange or Rs 55,000 scrappage along with a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 50,000. With MY26 Nexon EV, max discounts across all variants is up to Rs 50,000.

Harrier EV – Discounts Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh

Tata’s flagship electric offering, the Harrier EV, gets discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on all variants across MY25 and MY26 versions. There is no green bonus, but Tata is offering Rs 50,000 exchange or Rs 75,000 scrappage bonuses along with Rs 1 lakh loyalty bonus for EV to EV and Rs 50,000 loyalty bonus for ICE to EV. Additionally, Tata Harrier EV is the only one to get an intervention bonus of Rs 50,000 across all variants.

Tiago EV – Discounts Up To Rs 2.1 Lakh

The company’s most affordable electric offering, the Tiago EV, gets discounts of up to Rs 2.1 lakh on MY24 and MY25 versions of Tiago EV LR XZ+ (including Tech Lux). MY24 and MY25 Tiago EV LR XT gets discounts up to Rs 1.8 lakh and all MR variants get up to Rs 1.5 lakh discounts. With MY26 Tiago EV, highest discount is up to Rs 1.2 lakh with LR LR XZ+ (including Tech Lux), up to Rs 90,000 for LR XT and then up to Rs 60,000 on all MR variants.

Punch EV – Discounts Up To Rs 2.1 Lakh

One of Tata’s best-selling EVs, the Punch EV, gets a max discount of up to Rs 2.1 lakh with all MY24 and MY25 Punch EV LR variants. Discount is up to Rs 1.9 lakh with all MY24 and MY25 MR variants, except Smart trim, which gets a lower discount of up to Rs 1.6 lakh. With MY26 Punch EV, all LR variants get up to Rs 1.4 lakh off and all MR variants get up to Rs 1.2 lakh off, except for Smart trim, which gets up to Rs 90,000 off.

Curvv EV – Discounts Up To Rs 3.8 Lakh

Depending on the demand and existing inventory, Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs 3.8 lakh on Curvv EV, which is the highest in this list. With MY24 and MY25 versions, Curvv EV Creative 45 variant gets discounts of up to Rs 3.3 lakh and all other variants get up to Rs 3.8 lakh. With MY26 version, Creative 45 gets up to Rs 2.8 lakh discounts, which goes up to Rs 3.3 lakh with all other variants.

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