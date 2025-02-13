Tata.ev Expands India’s EV Charging Network – 4 Lakh Charging Points by 2027

Tata.ev has unveiled an ambitious plan to more than double India’s EV charging infrastructure, aiming for 400,000 charging points nationwide by 2027. This expansion is part of Open Collaboration 2.0, an initiative to accelerate EV adoption and make charging more seamless, accessible, and reliable for all users.

Major Expansion Plans

To achieve this target, Tata.ev is strengthening its partnerships with leading Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The company plans to install over 30,000 new public chargers while ensuring that its Tata.ev Verified Chargers can be easily located via the IRA app.

In addition to expanding the charging network, Tata.ev has announced the installation of 500+ Mega Chargers across key locations, offering priority access and services for Tata.ev customers. These chargers will feature superfast charging with multiple bays, enhancing convenience for long-distance EV travel.

Tata.ev Mega Charger Network

Tata.ev’s Mega Charger network is a key initiative under this expansion plan. The first phase will see 500 Mega Chargers deployed, in collaboration with major CPOs such as Tata Power, ChargeZone, Statiq, and Zeon. These chargers will be placed along prominent highways and EV corridors, ensuring high-speed, reliable charging where users need it the most.

Tata.ev Mega Chargers will provide:

– Superfast charging with four charging bays per station

– Priority access and tariff benefits for Tata.ev customers

– Convenient access to partner CPO chargers via the IRA.ev app, eliminating the need for multiple charging apps

Customer-Focused Services

To enhance the overall EV experience, Tata.ev is launching several customer-centric initiatives, including:

– A dedicated 24×7 Charging Helpline for instant support and query resolution

– A Unified Payments Wallet, simplifying transactions across different charging networks

Tata.ev’s Vision for EV Growth

With over 200,000 EVs sold and more than 5 billion kilometers driven nationwide, Tata.ev is leveraging its experience to create a robust and sustainable EV charging ecosystem. Since 2019, the company has been at the forefront of home, community, and public charging solutions, accelerating the adoption of EVs in India.

Speaking on the announcement, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “Tata.ev has been at the forefront of India’s EV revolution, not just by introducing world-class electric vehicles, but also by building a robust charging infrastructure nationwide. To enable the exponential growth of EVs in India, we’ve launched ‘Open Collaboration 2.0’, aiming to expand the charging network to over 400,000 points in the next two years, in partnership with leading CPOs.

This initiative will enhance the speed, reliability, and user experience of charging, while improving the viability of CPOs and facilitating their growth. To enhance the charging experience, we are introducing through partnerships, Tata.ev Mega Chargers in key cities and highways, along with Tata.ev Verified Chargers assuring quality infrastructure. Additionally, a unified Charging Helpline and seamless payment solution are being introduced to help address customer concerns and to make the charging ecosystem more accessible and dependable as EV adoption continues to rise.”