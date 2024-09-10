Tata EV Price Cut Up To Rs 3 Lakh – Punch EV Rs 10 L, Nexon EV Rs 12.5 L, 6 Months Free Charging

Tata.ev Celebrates ‘Festival of Cars’ with Unmatched Prices on Electric Vehicles – Nexon Ev now priced on par with petrol/diesel variants

TATA.ev, a leader in India’s electric mobility space, has announced a groundbreaking pricing strategy for its bestselling electric vehicles (EVs) as part of the ‘Festival of Cars’ celebration. The company aims to make electric vehicles more accessible to the masses by offering never-before-seen prices and benefits on its popular models, including the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev.

Tata EV Price Cut Up To Rs 3 Lakh

This bold move comes as carmakers across India face declining sales, leading many to offer significant discounts on previously in-demand models that rarely received price cuts. TATA.ev’s new pricing structure is part of this trend, with the Nexon.ev seeing a price drop to just Rs 12.49 lakh, aligning it with its petrol and diesel counterparts.

Tata Punch.ev now starts at Rs 9.99 lakh, while the Tiago.ev remains competitively priced at Rs 7.99 lakh. Customers can enjoy savings of up to Rs 3 lakh on the Nexon.ev and Rs 1.20 lakh on the Punch.ev, further enhancing the appeal of electric mobility. This comes a day after Tata Motors slashed prices of their ICE cars.

Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Our singular purpose at TATA.ev is to mainstream EVs, by breaking barriers and making EVs more accessible to regular car buyers. With these special, limited period prices, we are breaking the high acquisition cost barrier for EVs, and bringing EV prices closer to similar petrol and/or diesel-powered vehicles.

Customers now have the perfect opportunity to start enjoying our new age, high-performance, zero emission and zero noise EVs, which also offer low running costs and greater driving comfort. Customers will additionally benefit immensely from the complimentary public charging offering at Tata Power chargers. We look forward to welcoming customers at their nearest Tata Motors and TATA.ev showrooms as they join the EV revolution.”

TATA.ev’s aggressive pricing strategy follows improvements in localization and technology, enabling the company to pass on these benefits to customers. In addition to the reduced prices, customers purchasing during this festive period will benefit from six months of free charging at over 5,500 Tata Power charging stations across the country, simplifying both urban and long-distance travel.