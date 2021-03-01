Tata Feb 2021 Sales Growth At 119% – Nexon, Altroz, Tiago Bestsellers

Tata Motors reports more than 27k units in wholesales in February 2021

Tata Motors reports wholesales in Feb 2021 at 27,224 units. Sales last month more than doubled. YoY growth is reported at 119 percent, up from 12,430 units sold in Feb 2020. Volume gain stood at 14,794 units. MoM growth was marginal at under a percent at volume gain of 244 units. Tata Motors reported January 2020 sales at 26,980 units.

In fact sales in the first two months of 2021 are just under 55k units. Which is by far the strongest start that Tata Motors has reported in years. This bodes well for now.

To strengthen its bid for Harrier, the manufacturer recently launched the 7 seater version. This the company conveniently calls Safari, in resurrecting a name that worked well for over 2 decades before the company pulled the plug on it.

Tata motors sales

Sales in recent months has seen Tata Motors improve its market share. This can be attributed to the selective vehicles the manufacturer retails. It also means, there are opportunities aplenty for Tata Motors to operate in a wider range of segments as and when the manufacturer deems it right to introduce new products. For now, its 5 offerings are raking in the moolah.

Of these five, sales are largely generated by 3 – Altroz, Nexon and Tiago. As production has improved, the manufacturer has been able to report growth across the segments it operates in. Depending on segments, growth has been good, and even better.

Tata Hornbill small UV

Market projections for India lay special emphasis on UVs. And in trusting the process, MG Motor India and Kia opened shop with UVs. In fact, both brands have an even leaner product lineup than Tata Motors but have been able to hold their own. In fact, both brands keep pipping Tata to the top of two different segments.

Hyundai has in recent months refocused on UVs. And have been successful in improving sales. Renault India strives to improve its market share with the Kiger UV, and Nissan India has been able to withstand any considerations of exiting business here. Only because it launched a small UV. Citroen will enter the Indian market with a UV. Numbers are telling, and there’s no reason to buck the trend.

Tata’s UV lineup includes Nexon, Harrier, and now the 7-seat Harrier known as Safari. And this will soon be expanded with a new entry level UV, the Hornbill. The introduction would help expand Tata Motors’ segment presence, and if Hornbill is designed as a value for money product, the brand could look forward to sales improvement.