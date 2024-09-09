Tata Festive Offers Up To Rs 2.05L – Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

Owing to its popularity and affinity to top sales charts, Tata festive offers don’t include their best-selling Punch SUV

Indian automotive segment has been anticipating a huge influx of buyers around the festive season. The aspiration to buy a new vehicle among Indian buyers is the highest during this period. OEMs come up with exciting new offers to further attract these buyers. Here’s what Tata Motors is offering.

Tata Festive Offers Announced

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Tata Motors, has been increasing its reputation in the market in a positive light. The company was just honoured with Safer Choice Award from Global NCAP for the incredible crash test performance by Safari and Harrier. Even the most affordable Tata car scores more than a few company’s most expensive models in India.

With the all-important festive season right around the corner, Tata Motors has introduced attractive limited-period price discounts. Called “Festival of Cars”, this limited-period discount program is expected to draw in more customers around the festive season and boost sales along with order backlog.

Under “Festival of Cars”, Tata Motors portfolio now starts from an attractive Rs 4,99,900 (Ex-sh). That is thanks to Tiago, which just got up to Rs 65,000 discount. Tigor starts from Rs 6 lakh (Ex-sh) with Rs 30,000 less than the previous pricing. After shedding Rs 45,000 off its price tag, Altroz starts from Rs 6.5 lakh (Ex-sh). These price reductions are variant-dependant.

Depending on the variant, Nexon gets up to Rs 80,000 price reduction with base model still starting from Rs 8 lakh (Ex-sh). Harrier and Safari gets up to Rs 1.6 lakh and 1.8 lakh respectively and Tata is also announcing additional consumer benefits of up to Rs 45,000. Said festive offer is valid till 31st October, 2024.

Notably, Tata Punch doesn’t get any price reductions around the festive seasons. That is because Punch is Tata’s highest-selling vehicle on sale and even features at the top of the sales charts at times. Also, these Tata festive offers announced, are for ICE models only, and do not apply to EVs. Total discount includes consumer benefits, exchange/scrappage benefits and corporate benefits.

Statement from Tata Motors

Announcing the Festival of Cars, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said, “As the festive season unfolds, we are delighted to present a spectacular array of enticing offers for our valued customers. With total benefits of up to ? 2.05 Lakh on ICE vehicles, this year’s festive celebration includes limited time attractive price reductions, along with attractive exchange and cash benefits, making it the perfect moment to embrace the spirit of new beginnings.

We are confident that customers will seize this exceptional opportunity to own a Tata car, bringing home the best of safety and design, making this festive season truly special.”