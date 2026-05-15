Tata Flex Fuel Car Launch This Year – Up to E100 Ethanol Blending

Tata Motors has emerged as one of the country’s leading car makers and one of the most popular as well. The company has been innovating in greener fuels too and is pushing strongly in the electric vehicle segment, being the country’s best-selling EV manufacturer. With the ongoing war in West Asia, Tata Motors is looking to diversify its green campaign beyond just electric vehicles.

This is where the company’s advancements in flex fuel vehicles will come into action. As confirmed by Tata Motors MD, we will see the company launch a flex fuel vehicle by the end of 2026 or early 2027 which can run on 100% ethanol. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Flex Fuel Car Launch This Year

During the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in New Delhi, Tata Motors showcased a technology demonstration in the form of Punch Flex Fuel. This prototype was capable of combusting both Petrol and Petrol + Ethanol blends and even pure Ethanol. The blends supported by this prototype ranged between E20 (20% Ethanol) all the way till E100 (100% Ethanol).

Now, Tata Motors seems to working on bringing this Flex Fuel technology to series production. The company has confirmed that the first Tata Flex Fuel vehicle will launch in the country by 2026 end or early 2027. This was confirmed by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra, during Q4 post earnings call.

It is not confirmed whether Punch will be the first recipient for Flex Fuel technology or any other vehicle, but Tata Motors is fairly confident that their first Flex Fuel vehicle will be ready by this year. If Flex Fuel is first introduced with Punch, this SUV will get its fourth fuel option (Petrol, CNG, EV, Ethanol) and if launched with Nexon, it will be its fifth (Petrol, Diesel, CNG, EV, Ethanol).

What will be the changes?

Ethanol is notoriously known to retain moisture content and when blended with Petrol, it brings a fair amount of moisture into the vehicle’s fueling system. If a vehicle does not have optimized and dedicated fueling system designed to work with said percentage of Ethanol, there may be internal corrosion within fuel lines, fuel pump or injector.

Ethanol re-fueling is a similar process as Petrol re-fueling and does not add any more time. Tata’s decision to launch their first Flex Fuel vehicle by 2026 end or early 2027 aligns with Indian Government’s push towards self reliance and reduction of crude oil import dependency. The ongoing war in West Asia has disrupted supply lines of natural gas and crude oil.

Tata Motors is also set to launch two new electric cars in the form of Safari EV, which will take on recently launched Mahindra XEV 9S and then Sierra EV, which will take on the current crop of C Segment electric SUVs like Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Maruti Suzuki eVitara and others.

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