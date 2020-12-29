Tata Gravitas SUV India Debut On 26th Jan 2021 – India’s 72nd Republic Day

Tata Gravitas is expected to be offered in both six and seven-seat configurations

Tata Gravitas has been one of the most anticipated cars in recent times. The SUV was officially unveiled for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo held earlier this year in February. It was supposed to hit markets soon after its appearance in around April this year, however, novel coronavirus forced the company to defer its plans.

Tata Motors has announced that the production-spec Gravitas SUV will debut on 26th January 2021. Gravitas launch is scheduled for a later date. While Tata has selected Republic Day to debut a car, earlier this year we saw Mahindra selecting Independence Day (15th August) to unveil their new SUV – Thar.

Notable Exterior & Interior Highlights

As mentioned before, Gravitas is a three-row derivative of the Tata’s mid-size SUV Harrier. It is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than its smaller sibling although they both offer the same wheelbase of 2,741mm.

Gravitas is almost identical to Harrier up to the B-pillar. Moving towards the rear, it gets a longer rear overhang and a uniquely designed stepped-up roof in order to accommodate a third row of passengers.

Additionally, it will also likely be offered with a different exterior colour options as compared to Harrier. Gravitas will be based on the same OMEGA platform as Harrier. There have been no images of its interiors as of yet but one can expect Gravitas to feature a slightly redesigned dashboard with more premium materials.

Some of these include more premium ivory coloured seat upholstery, electronic parking brake function and door pads. Equipment is expected to remain largely similar to Harrier.

Expected Powertrain, Price

Coming to its powertrain specs, it is likely to be offered with the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine sourced from Fiat which pushes out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be carried out either by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic unit from Hyundai.

Upon its launch, Tata Gravitas will lock its horns with the likes of the new-gen Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming seven-seater Hyundai Creta rumoured to be named ‘Alcazar’. It is expected to be offered with a price bracket of Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors has also lined up its new subcompact entry-level UV- HBX for a launch which is expected to hit showrooms in mid-2021.