Tata Harrier ADAS, Safari ADAS Bookings Open – New Features

Competition offer petrol options, bringing entry-level price low, while Harrier and Safari are still only offered with a sole diesel option

Tata Motors is one of the fastest growing car makers in India. In a short span of time, their sales have almost tripled and today, their monthly sales hover in the 45k to 50k range. They have even managed to overtake Hyundai and become India’s No 2 car maker a couple of times in the past few months.

While their cars like Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Punch and Altroz are doing well in sales, the same is not true for their flagship cars Harrier and Safari. Nexon and Punch are in fact the best-selling cars in their respective segments while Harrier and Safari have lost to competition like XUV700, Scorpio N and new Hector.

2023 Tata Harrier, Safari – Bookings Open

In order to get back at their rivals in the mid-size SUV segment, Tata Motors has now announced the launch of updated Harrier and Safari. Bookings have now opened officially.

We know that Tata Motors is working on facelifting Harrier and Safari. There are numerous test mules spotted already. These were to come with new features like ADAS, a 360-degree camera, powered seats with memory function, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a larger instrument cluster display and more.

But ahead of facelift, Tata Motors has announced the launch of existing Safari and Harrier with the above mentioned features. Yes. No need to wait for facelifts of Harrier and Safari as updated versions are now on sale.

Harrier ADAS, Safari ADAS

On the outside, Harrier and Safari continue to look the same as before. The main changes are inside. Front seats get a memory function with 3 settings and a welcome function. There is a new 10.25” infotainment system which runs on Tata’s latest UI. Instrument cluster is now fully digital with a 7” TFT screen. There is a 360-degree display with surrounding cameras too.

Wireless charging and type-C ports are part of the package too. ADAS is the main talking point. Tata is offering auto emergency braking, forward and rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blindspot detection, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, and lane change alert.

Tata doesn’t mention anything about adaptive cruise control as of now. Also not mentioned is addition of a 1.5L turbo petrol option. The sole 2.0L Stellantis-sourced diesel mill will continue duties with around 170 horses and 350 torques. Pricing for Harrier ADAS and Safari ADAS will be higher than existing variants.