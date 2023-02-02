Tata Harrier ADAS, Safari ADAS – Top Variant Launch Next Month

Harrier Red Dark Edition and Safari Red Dark Edition come in with Red upholstery, larger touchscreen and ADAS features

Tata Motors had an extensive lineup of cars and SUVs at the 2023 Auto Expo last month. Among these were both ICE and electric vehicles. In the EVs, it was the Harrier EV and Sierra EV that got the most attention along with Curvv and Avinya concepts.

In the ICE segment, Tata had Altroz Racer, Punch CNG, Altroz CNG as well as new top variants of Harrier and Safari. Yes. Tata Harrier and Safari will soon be getting new top variants in the form of Red Dark Edition.

Tata Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions

Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition along with the Safari Red Dark Edition show off ‘Red’ badging to differentiate them from the Dark Editions of these 2 SUVs that are currently on sale in India. As seen on the Dark Editions, the Red Dark Editions get all black exteriors in a shade internally called ‘Oberon Black’. They get 18 inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers along with red accents on the front grille complete its exteriors.

While these are the only changes seen on the outside, it is in the cabin where you will find major changes. Red Dark Edition models feature Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Finally, Tata Harrier ADAS and Tata Safari ADAS are here. They will take on ADAS XUV700 and ADAS Hector, which are already on sale in the market.

Tata Harrier ADAS and Safari ADAS receive added safety equipment with autonomous emergency braking, forward and rear collision alerts, rear cross traffic warning along with blind spot assist, traffic sign recognition and lane departure and lane change warnings. The two Red Dark Editions also sport enhanced ESP and a total of 6 airbags.

Fully Digital Instrument Cluster, 360 Degree Camera

Tata Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions also receive new infotainment in the form of a larger 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system. The 2 SUVs also sport a 9 speaker JBL sound system, fully digital instrument cluster and a 360 degree camera.

The seats are done up in ‘Carnelian’ red seat upholstery and sport a quilted pattern. Driver seat is adjustable with memory function and ventilation function while the red colour scheme extends to grab handles. There is a contrasting grey colour on the dashboard while the steering wheel sees piano black inserts.

Tata Safari Red Dark Edition sets itself apart from the Harrier Red Dark Edition as it also gets a powered front seat with Boss mode, ventilation function for 2nd row seats, a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting in the doors and along edges of the panoramic sunroof.

Tata Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions continue to draw power via the same engine lineup seen on its regular counterparts. This 2.0 liter diesel engine offers 168 power and 350 Nm torque. This diesel engine is offered with either 6 speed manual or 6 speed automatic transmission option. The engine will be updated to meet new BS6 RDE norms. The Harrier Red Dark Edition gets an all-wheel disc brake set up. Launch will take place next month, in March 2023. These new editions will sit at the top of the existing Harrier / Safari lineup.