Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X, X+ Variants First Look – Starts Rs 18.99 L

Tata Motors is on a mission to infuse more value for their customers looking to invest in their flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari. In this regard, Tata Motors has carved out two new variants out of Adventure Persona for Harrier and One for Safari. The goal here is to offer what passengers “need” from top-spec variants at a price point which will rival most C Segment SUVs.

Tata Harrier and Safari Adventure X, X+ Variants

Called Adventure X and Adventure X+, these new variants offer a holistic experience for buyers with most of the X factor seen in top-spec variants, but bundled with Adventure persona at an affordable price point. This is probably the first time an OEM is offering L2 ADAS, all-four disc brakes, electronic parking brake and advanced ESP for just Rs 35,000.

Yeah. You heard that right. ADAS and other safety features for just Rs 35,000 (Ex-sh) increment. We experienced the Harrier and Safari Adventure X+ variants in Mumbai and here’s what we think about these new variants.

Safari Adventure X+

Unlike Harrier, Safari does not come in a lower-spec Adventure X version. Safari Adventure X+ starts from Rs 19.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and is probably our easiest recommendation for SUV buyers with a max budget ceiling of Rs 20 lakh (Ex-sh). This price point is where buyers would usually gravitate towards top-spec C Segment SUVs. This price segment brings around 20,000+ units in volume per month.

Tata Motors is targeting this audience and is offering them a big car appeal and associated status, larger 2.0L Diesel engine, prospect of owning a 3-row SUV, 5-Star crash safety ratings which is not seen in most C SUVs, Level 2 ADAS and a host of features, equipment and creature comforts which buyers expect from this price point. We took a good look at Safari Adventure X+ in Mumbai and we’re happy to confirm that it does not look like a lower-spec variant.

On the outside, Safari Adventure X+ gets LED projector headlights, upmarket dual-tone grille, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, 18-inch Apex forged dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, shark fin antenna, panoramic sunroof, body cladding, all four disc brakes, Land Rover D8 derived OMERGARC platform and more. In the pictures you can see Supernova Copper exterior colour which looks rather nice.

On the inside, Safari Adventure X+ variant greets you with Adventure Oak interior theme and a lot of features and creature comforts. Primary of these include voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, premium Tan Oak leatherette seat upholstery, 360-degree cameras, Trail Hold electronic parking brake, auto headlights, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, 6 airbags and more.

Ergo Lux driver’s seat is not only electrically operated, it also gets additional functionalities like memory settings and a welcome function. Tata is giving Boss Mode with Safari Adventure X+ which is manually operated. The 10.25-inch infotainment screen gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the 10.25-inch instrument cluster offers full-screen Maps support too.

Level-2 ADAS is by far the most buzz-worthy element with Safari Adventure X+ and it brings up to 13 intelligent autonomous driving features including adaptive cruise control. There’s an advanced ESP and a driver doze-off features along with Trail Response Modes (Normal, Rough, Wet) as well. The same 2.0L Kryotec Turbo Diesel engine continues with 170 PS and 350 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Harrier Adventure X+

Positioned below Safari Adventure X+ is Harrier Adventure X+, which starts from Rs 19.34 lakh (Ex-sh) for the manual variant. When compared to the Safari Adventure X+, it costs Rs 65,000 less (Ex-sh) and is aimed at buyers who are not interested in the three-row Safari.

While it offers more value for buck than Safari Adventure X+, Harrier Adventure X+ is not immune to a lower-tier variant look. What we mean is that Harrier Adventure X+ looks a little lower-tier than Safari Adventure X+ inside and out. In Mumbai, we looked at the Seaweed Green exterior colour.

The primary element that gives Harrier Adventure X+ a lower variant appeal are the smaller 17-inch Titan forged alloy wheels finished in a Silver shade. On the inside, it gets Onyx Trail interior theme, which is more like an all-Black appeal till the lower half where we get a Brown shade. This implementation looks more sporty than premium.

Harrier Adventure X+ variant gets almost the same equipment as Safari Adventure X+, except for Boss Mode, memory seat and welcome function for driver and the smaller 17-inch alloys. For a starting price of Rs 19.34 lakh (Ex-sh), Harrier Adventure X+ is a lot of value for everything it is offering, especially when pitted against C Segment SUVs under Rs 20 lakh (Ex-sh).

Harrier Adventure X

For Rs 35,000 less, Tata Motors will offer you Harrier Adventure X which lacks a few crucial safety features when compared to Adventure X+. These include Level-2 ADAS, all-four disc brakes, electronic parking brake, advanced ESP and driver doze-off alert. One might wonder why the Harrier Adventure X exists, because Harrier Adventure X+ for just Rs 35,000 more is a no brainer, considering the crucial safety equipment it offers.

However, Tata Motors mentioned that there is still a sizable chunk of buyers who do not want ADAS in their vehicles. That said, Tata, as an OEM, is still pushing people to go for Harrier Adventure X+ and hence the price jump is only Rs 35,000 to get enhanced safety proposition, which is what we would recommend as well.

Conclusion

Of these three new variants of Tata’s flagship SUVs, Safari Adventure X+ is by far our easiest recommendation to anyone looking for an SUV under Rs 20 lakh (Ex-sh) price point. It is aimed to attract buyers away from top-spec C Segment SUVs as it offers a higher status, larger size benefits, performance of a larger Diesel engine and most of the features and creature comforts one would need.

Also, the Rs 65,000 increment from Harrier Adventure X+ to Safari Adventure X+ is not a lot these days, especially if you are taking the financing route. This increment will bring larger 18-inch wheels with more style, Boss Mode, memory and welcome functions for driver’s seat and a three-row seating, which is more versatile than not having it at all.