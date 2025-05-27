Tata Harrier and Safari To Get More Powerful 2.0L Diesel Engine

Post BS6 emission standards, Tata Motors’ 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine was strictly confined to commercial vehicles. For their flagship Harrier and Safari SUVs, Tata turned to Stallantis and sourced their FAM B 2.0L Diesel engine. Fast forwarding to May 2025, Tata has now acquired licensing to produce and further develop this powertrain independently at their discretion.

This is a major step from Tata Motors in its powertrain strategies. This deal allows the company to independently control this engine’s design and upgrades as and when needed. This unlocks a lot of possibilities for Tata to modify this engine to meet future emission standards and to unlock more performance and under-tune this engine for lower-spec variants.

Harrier and Safari Engine Upgrades

It has to be noted that Tata Motors has not acquired IP of this engine, which continues to fall under Stallantis’ umbrella. This FAM B 2.0L Diesel engine is manufactured by FIAPL (Fiat India Automobile Pvt Ltd) at Ranjangaon plant under the joint venture of Stellantis conglomerate and Tata Motors. Only the rights to develop or modify this engine have now been acquired by Tata.

Before this step, any upgrade or recalibration of this engine had to go through Stellantis which was slow and expensive. Reports suggest Stellantis charged EUR 10 million (around Rs 96.9 Cr) even for the minutest changes or updates. If there are multiple iterations or tunes, development costs increase substantially.

What does it allow?

Now that Tata Motors has acquired development rights of this FAM B 2.0L Diesel engine, there will be more versions of this engine. For starters, one can expect a more powerful version of this engine (around 180 bhp) to be offered with top-spec trims and a lower-tuned (around 150 bhp) version to be offered with lower trims at better price brackets. Like Mahindra does.

This move allowed Tata Motors to improve on its flagship vehicles without developing an all-new Diesel engine from scratch, which proves to be an even costlier affair. And the company can update this engine as and when needed to meet future emission standards, new engine tunes for more or less performance, or any fixes in the ECU that needs addressing.

Tata Motors has taken major steps to get rid of bottlenecks and rather high costs associated with approvals and developments from Stellantis side. This has allowed Tata to modify and develop this engine as per their requirements and without any constraints. The company has reportedly confirmed that there will be no changes to production of this engine.

