Tata Harrier BS6 ground clearance reduced by 26 mm to 150 mm

The Tata Harrier BS6 is dearer than the older version by up to INR 69,000

When the Tata Harrier got its BS6 upgrade, it included several significant improvements including a more powerful version of the engine and an option for automatic gearbox. However, there was one parameter which got worse during the transition but BS4 to BS6.

We are talking about the premium crossover SUV’s ground clearance. It has come to light now that the BS6 version’s ground clearance when the car is fully laden stands at 150 mm which is a good 26 mm lower than that of the BS4-spec car. This obviously does not mean that the ride height has been lowered but one of new components has resulted in reduced distance between the ground and the lowest part in the car’s underbody.

Earlier, car brands in India reported Ground Clearance when the car was unladen. This was later changed by the govt, and all new cars had to report Ground Clearance when the car was laden. What is the difference? Well, when the car is unladen, it is devoid of passengers, goods, etc. When the car is laden, it is carrying passengers, goods, etc.

As per Tata Motors, the BS4 Harrier was first advertized having ground clearance of 205mm. That was when the car was unladen. Later, the rules changed, and the ground clearance of BS4 Harrier was modified to 179 mm, which was measured when the car was laden. Now, in the BS6 Harrier, the ground clearance has further declined. Unladen Harrier BS6 ground clearance is 176 mm while laden Harrier BS6 ground clearance is 150mm.

Tata Harrier BS6 vs BS4 – Ground Clearance

Tata Harrier Ground Clearance BS6 BS4 Diff Unladen (old format) 179mm 205mm 26mm Laden (new format) 150mm 176mm 26mm

Tata Motors did not specify what exactly caused a drop in the Harrier BS6’s ground clearance but we suspect it has got to do with one of the additional emission-reduction components that had to be taken on-board to comply with the strict regulations. It could be associated with the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) or an increase in the dimension of the catalytic converter.

Whatever is the reason for the drop in ground clearance, it is most likely to make a difference at the rear of the car (aft the axle). Hence, during most normal driving conditions including rough roads and potholes, the drop in ground clearance is not likely to be noticed since the underbody scraping usually occurs just under the front bumper or somewhere along the rocker panels.

To recap, the 2020 Tata Harrier gets the 170 hp version of the FCA-derived 2.0-liter diesel engine. It can be specified either with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AT. The updated crossover gets ESP as standard across the lineup, revised ORVMs, upgraded infotainment system with an added USB port, optional dual-tone exterior and so on.

The Harrier BS6 is priced between INR 13.69 lakh to INR 20.25 lakh. The variant-to-variant price hike for the manual variants compared to the BS4 counterparts stand at around INR 69,000. Tata Motors is at the verge of introducing a petrol engine for its flagship model. The prototypes have been testing in public for sometime now.

The petrol engine of choice is expected to be a 1.5-liter turbocharged unit based on the automaker’s modular Revotron platform. It is estimated to produce around 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Both manual and automatic transmissions are expected to on offer.