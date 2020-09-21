Tata Harrier Camo Edition SUV imagined in Army Green – With Offroad Kit

The Tata Harrier has the potential to be a capable off-roader if the company decides to equip it with AWD

With muscular elements, good proportions and modern design elements, the Tata Harrier emerges as the automaker’s best looking product till date. Earlier this month, leaked patent documents confirmed that Tata Motors has registered Harrier Camo Edition. For now, we do not know what it will be.

We have tried to imagine Tata Harrier Camo Edition SUV with off-road kit, via digital renders. How versatile is the premium crossover’s design when it comes to accommodating extensive modifications? Our rendering artist Pratyush Rout went to the drawing board to find an answer to this question.

Tata Harrier Camo Edition off-roader

Tata has positioned the Harrier as a premium SUV which is expected to spend most of its life on paved roads. However, given that the Safari is no longer in the market, we think an all-wheel drive Harrier would be an interesting proposition. Given that the FWD SUV’s Omega Arc platform derives its roots from Land Rover, equipment it with an AWD system will not be a tedious engineering work. However, will Tata Motors be willing to do that is an entirely different question.

Anyways, let’s see how a fully decked up Tata Harrier off-roader would look like. As the images suggest, the design does embrace visual modifications effortlessly. The off-road kit includes a bull-bar upfront which supports LED footlights and a winch, a purposeful scuff plate, custom wheels with high-profile off-road tyres, auxiliary lights at the base of the windshield, snorkel and a roof-rack with spot lights.

Yes, we did go a bit overboard with the number of lights but the Harrier wears them gracefully! And we think the modified Tata Harrier looks stunning in the Army Green paint job with black roof and golden decals.

Upcoming Harrier variants

Tata Motors has been rolling out updates for the Harrier consistently since its launch last year. In its BS6 avatar, the crossover SUV received a more powerful version of the 2.0-liter diesel engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. With 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque, the engine is more than capable of handling off-road activities provided an all-wheel-drive system joins the lineup in the future. Will Camo Edition of Harrier get AWD system?

The company is also intensely testing a petrol variant which is reported to be powered by a new 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine with output in the vicinity of 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Like the diesel variant, the upcoming petrol variant is expected to be offered with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The Tata Harrier will soon be joined by the Gravitas 3-row variant which features a completely redesigned rear section. Even the Gravitas will be getting Camo and Dark Editions, as revealed by leaked patents.