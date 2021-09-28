Tata Harrier Camo Edition Discontinued Ahead Of 2021 Festive Season

Tata Motors offered Harrier Camo Edition at a price range of Rs 17.24 lakh to Rs 21.01 lakh (ex-showroom)

Launched back in Nov 2020, the Camo Edition of Harrier has reportedly been taken off the shelves by Tata Motors. The special colour edition was made available in six trims of the mid-size SUV- XT, XT+, XZ, XZA, XZ+, and XZA+. A particular Camo edition variant cost a premium of Rs 30,000 over its corresponding regular trims.

Exterior, Interior Cosmetic Upgrades

Harrier Camo Edition is wrapped in an Olive Green paint on the exterior which resembles the Military Green shade used exclusively for the Armed forces of the country. ‘Camo’ here stands for camouflage. To further distinguish itself from the standard variants of Harrier, it comes with ‘Camo’ badging on front fenders.

The cabin of Harrier Camo Edition came with an all-black interior with green stitching for the leatherette seat upholstery adding a nice contrast. Overall, the cabin wore a similar look to the Harrier Dark Edition. This special edition model also rode on 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. With exclusion of Camo Edition, Harrier is now offered in four colour options- Grey, Red, White and Black (Dark Edition).

Apart from an exclusive paint scheme, Camo Edition of Harrier received several cosmetic enhancements over the standard model. These included glossy black finishes around headlamps, front grille and side skirts. Also, a black stripe underlined the lower section of the glasshouse and tailgate to add further distinction to this model.

Accessory Packages

Moreover, the faux wood inserts on the dashboard of the standard model were replaced with the ‘Blackstone Matrix’. If that wasn’t enough, the carmaker offered two pre-defined accessory packages- Camo Stealth and Camo Stealth+ which offered additional features to make this special derivative of Harrier more exclusive. These packages cost an additional Rs 27,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

Some of the enhancements included in these packages were special tri-arrow Camo graphics, front parking sensors, a side step and Harrier lettering on bonnet. Also on offer were interior additions such as scuff plates, sun shades, a back seat organiser, anti-skid dash mats and 3D-moulded mats.

Features, Powertrain on offer

That said, features on offer with Camo Edition were the same as the corresponding regular variants. These included an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, JBL 9-speaker setup, 6-way powered driver’s seat and automatic LED projector headlight. Safety features on offer included up to six airbags, off-road ABS, hill descent control, a rear parking camera, traction control, cornering stability and ESP.

Harrier Camo Edition was powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine as the standard model. This motor kicks out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque while being paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

