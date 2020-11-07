Tata Harrier Camo Arrives In Showroom – Interiors, Exteriors Walkaround

Tata Harrier Camo Edition is an attempt by the brand of giving a lifetyle off-roader look to the urban SUV

Tata Motors has launched the Harrier Camo Edition, which flaunts an all-new Camo Green as its exterior paint. This special edition Harrier will be available across all trim levels from XT variant onwards.

A walkaround video of the same has been uploaded on YouTube channel My Motor Gaadi, in which the blogger gives intricate details of the SUV. First up, the most noticeable aspect is the exterior colour which resembles the military green shade featured in the Indian Army vehicles.

Exterior Updates

The butch and rugged look of the Harrier is enhanced by this green shade which is further complemented by the overall silhouette of the SUV. The vehicle has been designed keeping off-road adventurers in mind giving it a rough and tough look and hence is being touted as ‘The New King Of The Jungle‘.

While this new green shade is new to Harrier, it is quite similar to Foliage Green offered in its smaller sibling Nexon. However, the compact SUV comes with a white stripe around its window sills which is absent in this new Harrier. Take a look at the walkaround video below.

Chrome elements in the standard Harrier have been replaced by blacked-out elements which include the side skirts, lower part of the front grille, strip below tailgate and lower section of the glasshouse. The menacing look is further accentuated by the Blackstone 17-inch alloy wheels which add a feel of ruggedness. Other noticeable highlights include special Camo decals on doors, hood and roof; Harrier lettering on bonnet and CAMO badging displayed all across the exterior.

Interior Updates

Inside the cabin as well, updates have been made to coincide with the exterior. The standard Harrier sports a brown upholstery whereas this special edition model features premium Benecke- Kaliko Blackstone leather upholstery. Nice contrasts have been added thanks to the CAMO green stitch on the seats and gunmetal gray interiors. It gets a revised dashboard with a Blackstone Matrix finish.

Accessory Package Contents

Harrier Camo edition will be offered in two variants- Stealth and Stealth Plus. One can opt for the latter by buying an optional accessory package at an additional cost of Rs 26,999 to make a complete off-roading product. This package includes stuff like Harrier mascot on the hood, new OMEG-ARC scuff plates, 3D moulded floor and trunk mats, anti-skid dash mats, roof rails, side steps, sunshades and a new military-styled forest green back seat organiser.

As mentioned earlier there have been no updates made to its equipment or powertrain. Harrier Camo Edition prices start from Rs 16.50 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.30 lakh for the top-spec XZA+ variant (both price are ex-showroom). It draws its power from the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine which produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Options of both a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox have been added for the CAMO edition.