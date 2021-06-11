Tata Harrier Dark Edition Select Variants Discontinued

The combo of Harrier and Safari have taken the lead over other mid-size SUVs

Launched in 2019, Tata Harrier has emerged as a popular choice in the mid-size SUV space. It is based on OMEGA platform, a derivative of the D8 platform that underpins JLR vehicles like Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque and Jaguar E-Pace. Harrier competes with the likes of MG Hector, Jeep Compass, XUV500 and upcoming Hyundai Alcazar.

Harrier Dark Edition variant list update

Harrier is available in colour option of Camo Green, Calypso Red, Atlas Black (Dark), Orcus White and Telesto Grey. Harrier Dark Edition was available since the launch of the SUV. It was offered with a total of six variants. Three of these (XT, XZ, and XZA) do not have a sunroof whereas the other three (XT+, XZ+ and XZA+) are equipped with panoramic sunroof.

Now, dealer sources reveal that they have been notified by Tata Motors to stop accepting bookings of Dark Edition XT, XZ and XZA variants. At the same time, Harrier Dark XT+, XZ+ and XZA+ continues to be on offer. Tata Motors is yet to update the same on the official website of Harrier.

Customers who want Dark Edition will now have to choose from variants that come with panoramic sunroof. As a result, Dark Edition will now be accessible at a higher price point. Prices of Harrier XT+ Dark Edition, XZ+ Dark and XZA+ Dark are Rs 17.87 lakh, Rs 19.61 lakh and Rs 20.82 lakh, respectively. In comparison, the Dark Edition variants without sunroof were priced in the range of Rs 17.07 lakh to Rs 19.61 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.

Harrier Dark Edition styling

Wrapped in Atlas Black colour shade, Harrier Dark Edition has stealthy undertones and a brooding character. The powerful black shade also makes the SUV an absolute head turner. It’s made to stand out and would be hard to miss on the streets.

Some key features that differentiate it from other variants include R17 Blackstone alloy wheels, unique #DARK badge on the front fender, Atlas Black door handles, premium grey headlamp bezel and Blackstone front and rear skid plates.

The Dark styling continues on the inside, where the SUV features Blackstone interior theme. Styling bits that stand out include Blackstone matrix dashboard, Benecke Kaliko Blackstone leather upholstery with contrasting grey stitching, and gunmetal grey interiors.

Apart from its unique colour and styling, Harrier Dark Edition is the same as other variants. Harrier is powered by a 2.0 litre turbo diesel motor that is capable of generating 170 ps of max power at 3750 rpm and 350 Nm of max torque at 1750-2500 rpm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.