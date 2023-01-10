Tata Harrier Electric, Safari EV, Altroz EV – First Official Teaser Out

Tata Motors Electric division has shared official teaser of upcoming Safari Electric, Harrier Electric and Altroz Electric

Tata Motors has been enjoying a healthy head start in the Indian electric vehicle space with the Nexon and Tigor EV. It recently added Tiago EV to its zero emission range but things are not gonna stop there.

While the arch rival Mahindra is planning to unveil the XUV400 electric, Tata Motors vies to pull the crowd towards its pavilion by unveiling not one but about 6 electric vehicles. We already know about the Punch EV, Avinya and Curvv electric concept. Now 3 more concepts have been teased by Tata Motors Electric division on their social media. These look like Altroz Electric, Harrier Electric and Safari Electric.

Tata Altroz Electric Auto Expo 2023

The electric version of Altroz hatchback made its world premiere in the near production avatar alongside its conventional sibling back at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. The production version was initially expected to hit the market soon but the pandemic and the acute chip shortage it brought with it prolonged the launch timeline.

The electric powertrain and battery pack are likely to be carried over from the Nexon EV. The 3-phase PMSM motor is good for 129 PS and 245 Nm of torque while the lithium-ion battery pack has a capacity of 30.2 kWh. Considering the Altroz has better aero dynamics and lighter weight, expect the ARAI certified range to be a notch higher than the Nexon’s 312 km. 10-80% DC fast charging is expected to be executed in about an hour while AC charging through a regular 15A socket will take a little over 9 hours. Take a look at the official teaser below.

We’re all set to unveil the future of India’s mobility at the Auto Expo 2023. Are you ready? ? Stay tuned. 11th January, 2023.#AutoExpo2023 #MovingIndia #EvolveToElectric pic.twitter.com/yJzopVGisB — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) January 9, 2023

Tata Motors already announced that all of its recently models will eventually have electric variants. So, the Harrier and Safari EV teasers are not really surprising. That said, there are no further details about the specifications yet.

Tata Harrier Electric, Safari EV – Auto Expo 2023

Definitely, the electric SUV twins will be featuring a more powerful electric motor and a higher capacity battery pack compared to the Altroz EV. This is a golden opportunity for Tata to offer 4×4 at least on the high-end variants but we will have to wait and see.

A certified range of around 400-450 km would be quite compelling for these SUVs and that would require a net battery capacity in the ballpark of 60 kWh. Not to mention an array of aerodynamic improves like optimized bumpers, spoilers, wheels, air intake and so on. As far as performance is concerned, we expect to see a peak output of around 200 PS and 400 Nm. A 0-100 kmph acceleration time is most likely to undercut the crucial 10 second mark.

With Mahindra planning an electric onslaught with its Born range of SUVs, XUV700 Electric designed in the UK, the Harrier and Safari EV twins have their work cut out. While we expect the Altroz EV to be unveiled in the production-ready form, the Harrier and Safari twins are likely to be showcased in near-production concept guise. The hatchback should enter production sometime later this year while the crossovers are expected to follow a year or so later.