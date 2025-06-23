Tata Harrier EV RWD Variants Prices Announced – Rs 21.49 L to Rs 27.49 L

Tata Motors has officially announced the introductory pricing of the much-awaited Harrier EV, which it calls India’s most powerful homegrown electric SUV. Positioned as a high-performance, feature-loaded alternative to ICE-powered rivals, the Harrier EV aims to redefine electric mobility in the premium SUV segment.

Bookings for the Harrier EV will commence from 2nd July 2025, while prices for the Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) variants will be announced separately on 27th June. The prices revealed today are for the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) versions.

Harrier EV RWD Variant Prices (Ex-showroom, pan-India)

Performance and Capability

Harrier EV promises supercar-like performance, with the dual-motor setup delivering a combined 396 PS (158 PS front + 238 PS rear) and 504 Nm of torque, achieving 0–100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, the best in segment. Tata’s Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) system brings true off-road capability, supported by six terrain modes and a 540-degree surround view system for enhanced situational awareness.

Range and Charging

Harrier EV is offered with two battery pack options:

– 65 kWh for standard range

– 75 kWh for extended range, offering ARAI-certified 627 km (estimated real-world range between 480–505 km)

Using a fast charger, the Harrier EV can add up to 250 km of range in just 15 minutes.

Technology and Features

Inside, the Harrier EV is packed with cutting-edge features:

– 14.53-inch Cinematic Infotainment Screen with Harman-Samsung Neo QLED technology – a global first in automotive displays

– JBL Black 10-speaker system with Dolby Atmos

– Ultra Glide Suspension with Frequency Dependent Damping

– Advanced features like e-Valet Auto Park Assist, Digi Access Digital Key, and DrivePay

Lifetime Battery Warranty

Tata is offering a lifetime warranty on the battery pack for the first private individual owner, making it one of the most confidence-inspiring EV packages in the country.

Commenting on the competitive pricing strategy of the Harrier EV, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “With Harrier.ev we intend to unleash the true potential of an SUV – delivering unparalleled supercar like performance, go-anywhere off-road capability, and indulgent technology with luxurious comfort. What makes the Harrier.ev truly remarkable is that it offers all this at price parity with ICE-powered vehicles—while surpassing them in performance, capability, technology, and safety.

With the prices announced today, we’re not only taking a significant step forward in advancing e-mobility in India, but also offering a strong alternative to traditional ICE-powered vehicles. We are confident that the Harrier.ev SUV is here to usher a new era of SUVs—defined not by what powers them, but by the power they deliver.”