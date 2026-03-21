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Tata Harrier EV AWD Gets Affordable – New Fearless+ QWD 75 Launch Price Rs 26.49 Lakh

Sagar Patel
Sagar Patel
Tata Harrier EV AWD Fearless+ 75
Tata Harrier EV AWD Fearless+ 75

Tata Motors has expanded the Harrier EV lineup with the introduction of a new variant – Fearless+ QWD 75. With this, the brand has made its dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) setup more accessible to buyers.

The new variant is priced at Rs 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom), significantly lower than the current Empowered 75 QWD variant which is priced at Rs 28.99 lakh. This move allows customers to opt for an AWD Harrier EV at a more affordable price point, albeit with a slightly reduced feature list.

Tata Harrier EV Prices
Tata Harrier EV Prices

More Affordable AWD Option

Until now, Tata’s QWD (all-wheel drive) system was limited to the top-spec Empowered 75 variant. With the launch of Fearless+ QWD 75, buyers now have a more value-oriented entry point into the dual-motor setup. This is likely to attract customers who prioritise performance and off-road capability over a fully loaded feature package.

Performance and Capability

Built on Tata’s acti.ev+ architecture, the Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75 continues to offer strong performance. It delivers 504 Nm of torque and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. The dual-motor setup enables all-wheel drive capability, improving traction and stability across different terrains. It also gets six terrain modes, along with features like Off-Road Assist and Boost Mode, making it suitable for both city driving and off-road conditions.

Tata Harrier EV AWD Fearless+ 75
Tata Harrier EV AWD Fearless+ 75

Features and Equipment

Despite being positioned below the top variant, Fearless+ QWD 75 still comes with a decent set of features. These include 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, 4-way powered co-driver seat and ventilated front seats. Other highlights include a 360-degree camera, JBL Black 10-speaker audio system, 19-inch alloy wheels and voice-assisted dual-zone climate control. The SUV also gets ambient lighting, rear comfort headrests and rear sunshades.

Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV

Safety and Warranty

Harrier EV continues to offer strong safety credentials with a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Tata Motors is also offering an unlimited lifetime battery warranty, adding to long-term ownership confidence.

With the introduction of Fearless+ QWD 75, Tata Motors has made AWD technology more accessible in the Harrier EV range. By lowering the entry price for dual-motor variants, the brand is targeting a wider audience looking for performance and capability without opting for the top-spec trim.

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