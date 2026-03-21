Tata Harrier EV AWD Gets Affordable – New Fearless+ QWD 75 Launch Price Rs 26.49 Lakh

Tata Motors has expanded the Harrier EV lineup with the introduction of a new variant – Fearless+ QWD 75. With this, the brand has made its dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) setup more accessible to buyers.

The new variant is priced at Rs 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom), significantly lower than the current Empowered 75 QWD variant which is priced at Rs 28.99 lakh. This move allows customers to opt for an AWD Harrier EV at a more affordable price point, albeit with a slightly reduced feature list.

More Affordable AWD Option

Until now, Tata’s QWD (all-wheel drive) system was limited to the top-spec Empowered 75 variant. With the launch of Fearless+ QWD 75, buyers now have a more value-oriented entry point into the dual-motor setup. This is likely to attract customers who prioritise performance and off-road capability over a fully loaded feature package.

Performance and Capability

Built on Tata’s acti.ev+ architecture, the Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD 75 continues to offer strong performance. It delivers 504 Nm of torque and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. The dual-motor setup enables all-wheel drive capability, improving traction and stability across different terrains. It also gets six terrain modes, along with features like Off-Road Assist and Boost Mode, making it suitable for both city driving and off-road conditions.

Features and Equipment

Despite being positioned below the top variant, Fearless+ QWD 75 still comes with a decent set of features. These include 6-way powered driver seat with memory function, 4-way powered co-driver seat and ventilated front seats. Other highlights include a 360-degree camera, JBL Black 10-speaker audio system, 19-inch alloy wheels and voice-assisted dual-zone climate control. The SUV also gets ambient lighting, rear comfort headrests and rear sunshades.

Safety and Warranty

Harrier EV continues to offer strong safety credentials with a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Tata Motors is also offering an unlimited lifetime battery warranty, adding to long-term ownership confidence.

With the introduction of Fearless+ QWD 75, Tata Motors has made AWD technology more accessible in the Harrier EV range. By lowering the entry price for dual-motor variants, the brand is targeting a wider audience looking for performance and capability without opting for the top-spec trim.