Tata Harrier EV AWD Price Range Rs 28.99 L To Rs 30.23 L

Tata Motors, India’s largest four-wheeler EV manufacturer, has officially announced the prices of its highly anticipated Harrier.ev Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) / AWD variants, expanding the electric SUV’s lineup. The QWD variants, featuring India’s first breakthrough dual-motor technology, start at Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and promise a superlative blend of off-road capability, performance, and advanced technology.

Quad Wheel Drive Harrier.ev: Prices and Variants Detailed

Bookings for the Harrier.ev open on 2nd July 2025, with introductory prices for the entire lineup starting at Rs 21.49 lakh for the base Adventure 65 persona, going up to Rs 30.23 lakh for the top-end Empowered AWD ST 75FC. ACFC denotes variants equipped with an AC fast charger as an optional accessory.

A quick look at the key prices revealed shows:

– Adventure 65: Rs 21.49 lakh

– Fearless+ 65: Rs 23.99 lakh

– Empowered 75: Rs 27.49 lakh

– Empowered AWD 75: Rs 28.99 lakh

– Empowered AWD ST 75FC (top variant): Rs 30.23 lakh

The Harrier.ev QWD takes pride in being India’s safest all-wheel drive electric SUV, boasting a flawless 5-star Bharat NCAP rating with a perfect score of 32/32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 45/49 in Child Occupant Protection. Its dual-motor setup delivers an impressive 158 PS (116 kW) at the front axle and 238 PS (175 kW) at the rear, combining to produce 504 Nm of torque. Thanks to this configuration, the Harrier.ev QWD can sprint from 0–100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, with features like Boost Mode, 6 Terrain Modes, and Off-Road Assist Mode to further enhance its capabilities.

India’s Safest All-Wheel Drive Electric SUV

Unveiling the prices of the complete Harrier.ev line-up, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Harrier.ev with its industry first innovations is truly a breakthrough product. It is undoubtedly the best SUV from India yet, which has redefined benchmarks for homegrown SUVs, evoking a strong positive response from our customers.”

“Offering unmatchable price parity with ICE powered vehicles, the Harrier.ev not only deletes traditional hurdles to EV adoption with its superior MIDC range of 627 km (P1+P2), fast-charging speed adding 250 km of range in 15 min, lifetime warranty on the battery pack for a carefree ownership experience and best in class assured safety with 5-star Bharat NCAP, but, it goes way beyond – by delivering superlative performance and far better capability when compared to high SUVs in the market today.”

The Harrier.ev QWD variants reaffirm Tata Motors’ push for homegrown electric SUVs, setting a new benchmark for capability, technology, and performance in the Indian market.