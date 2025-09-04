Tata Harrier EV Barricade Ad Highlights India’s Pothole Problem

Sometimes actions that look controversial can turn out to be more effective at getting the message across

Potholes are a big problem in India and the situation gets worse during the monsoon season. While the pothole issue is widely reported, Tata.ev’s use of a traffic barricade to warn about potholes and also advertise the Harrier EV has sparked a massive debate on X. Many X users are unhappy with the seemingly insensitive guerrilla marketing tactics. But the barricade ad can actually prompt authorities to act. Let’s get some more details on this developing story.

Harrier EV pothole barricade ad

In the image, one can see a large section of the road completely destroyed by monsoon rains. The road appears to be a mix of concrete and bitumen road. Only a single lane appears to be usable, with fewer potholes than the water-covered pothole-infested stretch. It’s in front of the badly damaged road that a traffic barricade can be seen.

Such barricading is often used to prevent vehicles from entering bad patches of a road. Lack of proper barricading can cause accidents in case a vehicle enters the damaged road section at a high speed. While the barricade serves its purpose, the message it bears is what has created a Twitter storm. It reads – Tata.ev the perfect road for Harrier.ev.

This can be interpreted in several different ways, depending on what an individual thinks about it. Some may tag it as an unethical marketing practice, whereas others may just treat it as a road safety measure that also doubles up as an ad for an electric SUV. But the point to note is that the barricade is actually working to prevent accidents. Moreover, it has no role in the creation of the potholes.

Now that the barricade ad has gone viral, it might actually get this road fixed faster than it would under normal circumstances. While the ad placement may seem unethical, the barricade seems to be achieving multiple objectives. If certain actions help prevent accidents and draw attention to the pothole issue, the advertising aspect can be overlooked. It’s actually a good way to troll the authorities and make them fix the supermassive potholes.

Why so many potholes in India?

While potholes are found across the globe, the problem is more severe in the country. There are many reasons and one of the most highlighted is the alleged corruption involved in road construction contracts. With contracts being given to the lowest bidder, it brings up the possibility of using substandard raw materials and construction equipment.

However, construction quality is not the only reason that can lead to potholes. Weather extremes like high heat, cold and heavy rains for several days work to reduce the lifespan of roads. Lack of proper drainage systems is another factor that contributes to potholes. Standing water for long periods, combined with regular traffic flow, can compromise even the best roads.

Overloading of transport trucks is another factor that contributes to pothole formation. Also responsible is the growing number of extreme weather events. Roads are inundated for days, which leads to damage. Solutions for potholes exist and action is being taken. For example, Mumbai has been continuously increasing its concrete road network. These are resistant to water and last several decades. However, since not all roads can be concretized and multiple factors are involved, a lot more planning and effort will be needed to reduce the pothole issue.