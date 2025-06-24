Tata Harrier EV Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results Out – Gets 5 Star Rating

Reaffirming their commitment to vehicular safety in cars sold in India, Tata Motors has come a long way. From India’s first 5 Star rated vehicle from Global NCAP (Tata Nexon), Tata Motors has embarked a remarkable journey in vehicular safety and the just launched Harrier EV is no different as it just achieves a prestigious 5 Star rating from Bharat NCAP.

Tata Harrier EV Bharat NCAP

Just yesterday, Tata Motors announced prices for all RWD variants of Harrier EV and today, we get the Bharat NCAP’s assessment results of Harrier EV’s crashworthiness. At this point of time, Tata Motors has become synonymous with vehicular safety and Harrier EV further accentuates that as it scores a full-fat 5 Star rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Harrier EV is the company’s flagship electric SUV and it leaves no stones unturned where vehicular safety is concerned. Positioned on the acti.ev platform, Harrier EV is built from the ground up as an electric vehicle even though it shares its top hat with Harrier ICE. Bharat NCAP’s rigorous crash safety assessment puts Harrier EV’s crashworthiness to the test.

As revealed by Bharat NCAP, the tested variant was Harrier EV Empowered 75 kWh and Empowered 75 kWh AWD (QWD as per Tata). It is a two-row SUV with maximum seating capacity of five occupants. The weight of crash tested vehicle was rated at 2,574 kg and these ratings are applicable to all variants of Harrier EV.

5 Star Ratings

Speaking of ratings, Harrier EV has scored 5 Star rating in both Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection tests. Harrier EV comes with front and side airbags as standard along with ESC (Electronic Stability Control), seat belt reminders on all seats, belt pretensioners and load limiters on front seats and ISOFIX child seat mounts in the rear.

In Adult Occupant Protection tests, Harrier EV scored 32 / 32 points as it secured 16 / 16 points in both frontal offset deformable barrier test and side movable deformable barrier test. All the assessment points of a human body in front seats showed ‘Good’ protection with Green zones all the way.

In Child Occupant Protection tests, Harrier EV scored 45 / 49 points as it secured 24 / 24 points in dynamic score, 12 / 12 points in CRS installation score and 9 / 13 points in vehicle assessment score. It has to be noted that the immediate rival of Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9e, has also scored identical results with 5 Star rating in both Adult and Child occupant protection.