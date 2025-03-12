Tata Harrier EV Interiors Revealed Ahead Of Launch – What All Is New?

Ahead of its official launch, Tata Motors recently showcased Harrier EV at their Pune manufacturing facility. There were a couple of stunts demonstrated as well, performed by trained personnel. In that teaser video, Tata has also showcased bits and pieces of Harrier EV’s interiors, lending us an idea of what to expect from their upcoming flagship electric SUV.

Tata Harrier EV Interiors Revealed

In their latest teaser, Tata Motors revealed production spec version of Harrier EV to the world after its global premier at Auto Expo 2025. At their Pune facility, the company even demonstrated Harrier EV’s agility and performance in a slew of co-ordinated stunts. When launched, Tata Harrier EV will rival Mahindra’s XEV 9e.

For the first time, we can see a glimpse of Tata Harrier EV production version’s interiors as seen in their latest teaser. For starters, we would say that Harrier EV stays very close to, if not, identical to Harrier ICE’s interiors. That’s because Harrier EV borrows almost every single element we have seen with Harrier ICE.

It gets the same 12.3-inch free-standing infotainment screen which is capable of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with the same 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster which boasts advanced functions including full-screen map view. Along with these, Harrier EV also gets the same centre console as Harrier ICE.

We can see the same stylish and chunky gear selector and a rotary dial to control the new and improved Terrain Modes. Steering wheel is also the same 4-spoke unit with an illuminated Tata logo and steering mounted controls. Touch and toggle type panel for dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brake and dual pane sunroof are also the same.

What are the changes?

Where we can expect changes are in EV specific graphics running on Harrier EV’s infotainment and instrument screens. Harrier EV’s cabin will be much quieter owing to its electric powertrain and occupants inside Harrier EV will be more comfortable as it gets independent suspension at the rear, which Harrier ICE miss out on.

Exterior design stays more or less the same as Harrier ICE, a strategy which Tata has used on all of its EVs. Powertrain-wise, there are no definitive numbers disclosed by the company. However, the company has promised a range of 500+ km on a single charge and 500 Nm of peak torque from Harrier EV dual motor AWD version.