Tata Harrier EV Launch Date 3rd June 2025 – More Features, Power, AWD

After the discontinuation of Tata Hexa, Harrier and Safari emerged as the company’s flagship SUVs. The duo redefined D Segment SUV space for quite some time. Now, Tata Motors is unleashing an electric version of Harrier, called Harrier EV. A Safari EV could follow soon.

The company has just announced that it is launching Harrier EV on June 3rd, 2025. For the first time, India’s D SUV segment for the mainstream audience is witnessing the launch of an electric offering. A lot of details about this upcoming electric SUV have been out. Let’s take a closer look at the finer details ahead of the launch.

Tata Harrier EV Launch Date Confirmed

Harrier EV’s global debut happened at 2025 Auto Expo in Delhi NCR. Where design is concerned, there are not a lot of changes when compared to its ICE model. We can see a new fascia with a closed-off grille along with a new bumper and EV-specific highlights. There are new sets of alloy wheel designs that could be 19-inches in size like its ICE counterpart.

We can see .EV badge on front doors and Harrier.EV badge on its tailgate. The unit showcased at 2025 Auto Expo had a Silver finish on its side body claddings seen on wheel arches and side door moulding. The same was not seen on test mules that were spied post global debut and during the showcase at Pune plant.

Tata Motors released a teaser in March 2025 showing some of the interior bits of upcoming Harrier EV. Here too, there are minimal to no changes when we bring Harrier ICE into the equation. These include dual 12.3-inch screens, dual-zone touch and toggle climate control panel, steering wheel with an illuminated logo and others.

What to expect?

In the centre console, we can see the same rotary dial for Drive mode selection along with similar designs for electronic parking brakes and others. With Harrier EV, Tata is likely to offer new terrain response modes as it is expected to have much better off-road capabilities when compared to ICE Harrier.

Speaking of, Harrier EV is expected to feature a dual motor powertrain (one on each axle), which will allow for QWD (AWD) capabilities. The battery is expected to be a sizeable unit that promises around 500 km on a single charge. At 2025 Auto Expo, Tata revealed that Harrier EV will have 500 Nm of peak torque and it packs self-parking features, which Tata refers to as Summon Mode.