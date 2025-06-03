Tata Harrier EV Launch Price Rs 21.49 L – 627 km Range, QWD

Tata Motors is on a mission to offer a comprehensive electric vehicle portfolio in India to continue exerting dominance in India’s electric car segment. This means offering a flagship electric SUV that is also no slouch in terms of performance and off-road prowess. That’s where Tata Harrier EV comes into the action, which was just launched in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Tata Harrier EV Launch

Harrier EV has been one of the most anticipated car launches in India for a long time. The wait is finally over as Tata just launched Harrier EV for a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (Ex-sh). There are 4 colours to choose from – Nainital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pure Grey and Pristine White. There will be a Stealth Edition with all-Black theme soon after. Bookings for Harrier EV start from 2nd July, 2025 and deliveries are likely to commence soon after.

Where design is concerned, Harrier EV follows the same ethos as other Tata EVs with minimal changes in their fascia to establish visual distinction. Harrier EV gets a closed grille along with unique bumper designs and new alloy wheels. Massive road presence of ICE models continues to be a flex point with Harrier EV as well.

On the inside, there is similar equipment on offer. Which means similar 14.53-inch QLED infotainment screen from Samsung with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, streaming apps and games, 10.2-inch instrument cluster with full screen Maps support, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, ventilated seats, powered front seats with memory function for driver’s seat, rear AC vents, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, electric Boss Mode, rear sun shades, Digital Key, JBL Black premium audio, Smart IRVM and more.

Where safety is concerned, Tata Harrier EV will come with reinforced monocoque chassis based on Acti.ev+ platform. The comprehensive Level-2 ADAS features include 22 features like auto-emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist and more. 6 airbags, ESP and ABS are standard and Tata is offering 360-degree cameras, blindspot monitoring are notable too. The most notable feature is its Summon Mode that unlocks automatic driverless parking.

Specs & Performance

What’s new with Harrier EV is that it is an electric vehicle. It offers an option between a 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs, promising range of up to 627 km on a single charge and 505 km C75 range. RWD variant offers 238 PS of peak power and dual-motor config adds a 158 PS motor at the front with 504 Nm of peak combined torque, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds. Charging is pretty fast with 7.2 kW AC charger and 20% to 80% SOC in 25 minutes with a 125 KW DC charger. With Tata Mega chargers, Tata promises 250 km in just 15 minutes.

This is the first Tata Motors vehicle to get RWD and QWD after Hexa and Safari Storme were discontinued. Tata calls dual-motor variants QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) and are seen with higher trims with one motor on each axle. After the Nano, Harrier EV is the first Tata vehicle to get rear independent suspension, promising a level of comfort not matched by non-independent setups.

With dual-motor QWD variants, Tata is offering upgraded Terrain Modes that will help it tackle tricky terrains. There are 6 Terrain Modes – Normal, Sand, Mud Ruts, Snow / Grass, Rock Crawl and Custom. Also helping in off-road endeavours is the Transparent Mode that offers video feed even of underbody.