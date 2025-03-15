Tata Harrier EV Patented – Design Details Revealed Before Launch

Expected to be launched later this year, Tata Harrier EV will primarily challenge Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3

A few days back, Tata Motors had showcased the Harrier EV at its Pune plant. And now, a patent has been filed for Harrier EV. Let’s take a look at some of the key features and design elements.

Tata Harrier EV – What the patent reveals?

Similar to the approach followed with other ICE / EV combos from Tata Motors, the Harrier EV has largely the same look and feel as the ICE model. The lighting elements across the front and rear are the same as that of the ICE Harrier. However, the Harrier EV does get some distinctive features. For example, there’s a closed-off grille with horizontal trims and a lower bumper with vertical and diagonal slats. A similar design for the lower bumper can be seen with the Curvv EV as well.

Side profile of Harrier EV has conventional door handles, dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn signals, blacked-out pillars and body cladding. Running boards are expected to be available as an accessory. What makes the side profile distinctive in comparison to the ICE model is a new aerodynamic design for the alloy wheels. The dual-tone finish with sharp cuts and grooves on the wheels truly enhance the SUVs powerful road presence. One can also see exclusive ‘ev’ badging on the front doors. The ICE model has the ‘Harrier’ badging on the front doors.

Rear profile is also mostly the same as the ICE Harrier. Some of the key highlights include a shark fin antenna, a roof mounted spoiler, raked windshield, wraparound tail lamps in connected format and a chunky bumper.

Harrier EV interiors

Inside, the vibes of Harrier EV are quite similar to that of the ICE model. Shared parts include the 12.3-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Similarities also extend across the centre console, gear selector, rotary dial for the terrain modes and the 4-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo. Harrier EV also has an electronic parking brake, dual-zone climate control and dual-pane sunroof.

Harrier EV – Exclusive features, performance, range

With the electric Harrier, vibrations and noise levels inside the cabin will be less. Users can also expect a smoother experience, as Harrier EV will utilize a multi-link suspension. In comparison, the ICE Harrier has a torsion beam rear suspension. A multi-link suspension has better capabilities to absorb imperfections on the roads. Safety aspects such as traction and cornering stability will also be enhanced with a multi-link suspension setup.

Tata is yet to reveal the detailed specifications of the Harrier EV. In an earlier statement, Tata had said that the Harrier EV will have a range of more than 500 km. The SUV will be available with dual motors in AWD format. Peak torque output will be around 500 Nm. Tata Harrier EV could be launched at a starting price of around Rs 25 lakh.