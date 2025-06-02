Tata Harrier EV Rock Climb Challenge – Off-Road Features Revealed

Tata Motors is all set to launch Harrier EV tomorrow on 3 June, 2025. Ahead of the launch, Tata Motors has just posted a jaw-dropping video of Harrier EV climbing the formidable Elephant Rock in Kerala which poses great challenges with tricky terrains and even a 34-degree incline. This is a stellar accomplishment and many would even regard it as an impossible task.

The same video also teases some of Harrier EV’s off-road features, which helped it traverse this tricky and dangerous stunt and come out on top victorious. Let’s take a look at these off-road features along with Tata’s new QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) setup and the new sophisticated suspension in action.

Tata Harrier EV Elephant Rock Climb

In a chilling video, Tata Motors has demonstrated the off-road capability of its upcoming Harrier EV flagship electric SUV. The company seems to have taken marketing cues from its subsidiary brand, Land Rover, that has demonstrated off-road capabilities through impossible challenges. Tata Harrier EV Elephant Rock climb is no different.

Located in Kerala state, this Elephant Rock has a peak elevation of 3937 ft above sea level and it poses a formidable terrain that is impossible for a car to scale. For it is a tough trail for human trekking and an unforgivable nightmare for a vehicle. Even a minor slip would redeem dangerous as the vehicle would roll down into the abyss.

This trail is loosely categorised into three stages – Minefield, Ridge and Beast. Minefield is riddled with jagged rocks and loose boulders and the test driver of Harrier EV turns on ‘Off Road Assist’ feature. Harrier EV also comes with a Transparent Mode where cameras under the vehicle stitch together a feed into the large infotainment screen lending uninterrupted underbody view.

Off-road prowess!

Ridge stage posed different challenges as it brought craters and inclinations into the equation. This is where the Rock Crawl Mode on its updated Terrain Response system comes into action. In the video, we can see a few heroic shots of Harrier EV traversing through these tricky terrains with wheels in the air in some cases.

Beast stage of this challenge is trickier still as there is a steep 34-degrees incline for Harrier EV to tackle. Which it impressively tackles with the help of Boost Mode which seems to unlock all of Harrier EV’s performance. Harrier EV’s dual-motor QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) system comes into its own offering four-wheel traction which is paramount in situations like these.

Range expectations

The video Tata Motors posted of Harrier EV scaling an Elephant Rock in Kerala also gives us insight into the powertrain related aspects. Particularly the range, where Harrier EV’s instrument cluster shows 560 km range with 90% SOC (State Of Charge). 550 km range with 88% SOC and 525 km range with 85% SOC can also be seen. This could indicate a claimed 600 km range on full charge. More details will be revealed at launch on June 3, 2025.