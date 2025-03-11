Tata Harrier EV Showcased At Pune Plant – Stunt Show Thrills Spectators

Expected to be launched at around Rs 25 lakh, Tata Harrier EV will rival the likes of Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3

To boost its dominance in the EV segment, Tata Motors will introduce multiple new EVs. One that holds significant potential is the Harrier EV. Ahead of its launch, Tata Motors recently showcased Harrier EV at their Pune plant, where the SUV was also seen performing some stunts. Along with that, new details are also out.

Robust multi-link suspension

Harrier ICE model has a torsion beam rear suspension. In comparison, Harrier EV is equipped with a multi-link suspension. This suspension setup improves overall experience, as it can absorb road imperfections in a better way. So, users can expect smoother rides with the Harrier EV. Safety aspects such as cornering stability and traction are also improved with a multi-link suspension. This is made possible with the independent movement for each wheel.

With the multi-link suspension, Harrier EV will be better at handling off-road tracks. Sudden lane changes during emergency situations will become a lot safer with the multi-link suspension. Vibrations will be reduced, something that will be especially beneficial for rear passengers.

More refined, polished exteriors

To complement its electric heart, Tata has adopted a more sophisticated design approach for the Harrier EV. This is especially true for the front fascia. Harrier EV gets a closed-off front grille with horizontal design elements. Most striking update is the vertical slats on the lower bumper. This treatment is similar to that of Curvv EV. Apart from these updates, most of the other features are largely the same as the ICE model. Tata also has to focus on costs, which is where sharing parts becomes a priority.

Side profile is largely the same as the ICE model. There are a few exceptions such as the new aerodynamic design of the alloy wheels. Harrier EV could get 19-inch wheels for the top variants. Another distinctive feature is the 3D ‘EV’ badging on the front door. In comparison, the ICE model has a ‘Harrier’ 3D emblem. At the rear, most of the features of Harrier EV are the same as that of the ICE model.

AWD, 500 km range

Harrier EV is based on the Acti.ev platform. At the 2025 Bharat Expo, Tata Motors had confirmed that Harrier EV will have all-wheel drive capability. Certified range will be more than 500 km. The Acti.ev platform can support vehicles with a range of 300 km to 600 km. It can accommodate various drivetrain options such as AWD, RWD and FWD. Other key highlights include reinforced body structure, 5G support, ADAS L2+ capabilities, Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Vehicle Charging (V2V) tech. Harrier EV is expected to get most of the features possible with the Acti.ev platform.

Loaded with features

Harrier EV will be equipped with a comprehensive range of premium features. It will have a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control and connected car tech. Other highlights include ventilated and powered front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof and premium JBL sound system with 10-speakers. Harrier EV also gets the ‘Summon Mode’ on the key fob, allowing users to move the vehicle forward and backward.

Source