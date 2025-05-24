Tata Harrier EV Spied Undisguised – Launch Nears

While following largely the same styling approach as its ICE sibling, Harrier EV will be getting several additional features

As competition intensifies in the electric vehicle segment, Tata Motors aims to boost sales with new product offerings. One of these is the Harrier EV, scheduled for launch on 3rd June. Ahead of that Harrier EV has been spotted undisguised on road tests as seen in the spy shots from automotive enthusiast Avinash Anushe. Harrier EV exudes a macho appeal and massive road presence. Let’s take a look.

Harrier EV Spied Undisguised – Upgrades over ICE Harrier

Based on Tata’s acti.ev Gen 2 EV architecture, Harrier EV is designed to deliver a better performance. It will be Tata’s first electric car to have an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. With a dual motor setup, one mounted on each axle, Harrier EV will have improved traction and stability across challenging environments such as off-road, snow and rain. In Tata’s terminology, Harrier EV’s AWD configuration will be marketed as QWD (Quad Wheel Drive).

With dual motors, Harrier EV will have a higher torque output of around 500 Nm. In comparison, ICE Harrier utilizes a 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. With the Harrier EV, enthusiasts will be able to unlock more exciting experiences across diverse terrains. Users can also expect enhanced acceleration, easier overtaking and a more dynamic overall performance with the AWD improving handling and versatility.

Overall performance will be further improved with a multi-link rear suspension. In comparison, the ICE Harrier utilizes a torsion beam rear suspension. Users can expect smoother rides over uneven surfaces, along with better handling and stability. Harrier EV will also be getting a self-parking function that Tata calls the ‘Summon Mode’. It is expected that Harrier EV could be equipped with a 60-75 kWh battery pack. Range is expected around 500 km.

Exteriors, equipment list

Exterior styling of Harrier EV is largely the same as its ICE counterpart. In the latest spy shots, one can notice the serrated turbine blade wheels that are designed to improve aerodynamic efficiency. The wheels are the same as seen with the unit showcased at the 2025 Bharat Expo. Apart from the wheels, the side profile retains the styling seen with the ICE model. The EV has conventional body-coloured door handles, blacked-out pillars, a slightly rising belt line and the charging port mounted on the right.

At the rear too, Harrier EV has the same profile as the ICE version. At the front, Harrier EV borrows the lighting elements from the ICE Harrier. However, there are some EV-specific differences such as the closed-off grille and a more refined and futuristic bumper section. Harrier EV could also get some new colourways.

Inside, the equipment list will be mostly the same as seen with ICE Harrier. Some of the key highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control and a 10-speaker JBL sound system. There will be some EV-specific features such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging. Safety kit will include Level 2 ADAS, 7 airbags, 360° camera, hill hold assist, blind spot monitoring and tyre pressure monitoring system.