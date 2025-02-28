Tata Harrier EV Spied Without Camouflage For The First Time – Launch Soon

India’s leading electric car manufacturer, Tata Motors, is gearing to launch its flagship EV. We’re talking about the Harrier EV, the production version of which was unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. For the first time, Harrier EV test mules have been spied testing without any camouflage, hinting that the launch might be right around the corner.

Tata Harrier EV Spied

At the grand stage of Auto Expo 2025, Tata Motors showcased the production-spec version of Harrier EV, which is an electrified version of its flagship SUV, Harrier. At the stage, we saw a Blue-ish shade for Harrier EV and then a Stealth Edition version of it. Spy shots from motorworldindia show a Harrier EV in a White shade and a Black dual tone roof.

This White and Black roof dual tone option is likely to be the safest and most preferred one by Indian buyers. As seen in these spy shots, Harrier EV looks almost production ready and without any camouflage. Although, interiors were still camouflaged, while revealing a free-standing infotainment screen which may be the same 12.3-inch unit as Harrier.

Exterior design reveals a closed-off grill along with a redesigned front bumper. Closed-off grill at the top has horizontal slats, while lower grill has vertical slats. Below it, we have a faux skid plate finished in a contrasting silver shade. LED DRLs on top and vertically-oriented headlight elements are carried over from Harrier ICE.

Also carried over is the side profile in its entirety. ORVMs, side silhouette, doors, body claddings, wheel arch claddings, roof rails and other elements are carried over. ORVMs get cameras and left front door gets a request sensor. The plastic claddings are likely to be painted in Gloss Black shade, like on Curvv.

What to expect?

Alloy wheel design is unique and is rather appealing. Wheel size could be 19-inches and we can expect 245-section tyres. Rear design is more or less the same as Harrier EV with a shark fin antenna, silver faux skid plate in rear bumper and LED tail lights.

Where features are concerned, Tata Harrier EV will get features and equipment similar to that of its ICE counterpart. So, ventilated front and rear seats, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for driver, 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, premium upholstery, 10-inch instrument cluster, Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, 7 airbags, blindspot assist cameras and more.

Where powertrains are concerned, Harrier EV will boast a large battery that should promise around 500 km of real world range and a lot of performance. Tata has announced that dual motor AWD variants will pack as much as 500 Nm. It will support fast charging as well and is a direct competitor to Mahindra’s just launched XEV 9e.