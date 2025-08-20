Tata Harrier EV Summon Mode Mishap Reported in Tamil Nadu, One Dead

A tragic incident has been reported from Avinashi, Tamil Nadu, where a brand-new Tata Harrier EV allegedly malfunctioned while operating in “summon mode,” resulting in the death of a user’s relative.

According to a post shared by a Reddit user earlier today, the victim sustained a severe head injury during the mishap and later succumbed. The incident, captured on video, shows the SUV in motion under summon mode — a feature that allows the vehicle to move autonomously at low speeds without direct driver input.

Fatal Accident Reported Involving Tata Harrier EV Summon Mode in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/ETgWyoz8GF — RushLane (@rushlane) August 20, 2025

As per the Redditor, no legal action has yet been taken in the matter. The CCTV time and date stamp is 14th August 2025, evening around 5:53 PM. The circumstances that led to the accident remain unclear, and it is not yet verified whether the malfunction was due to a technical fault, user error, or external factors.

Tata Motors has not yet issued any official statement on the reported incident. The Harrier EV, which was launched a few weeks ago, is among the company’s most advanced electric SUVs, equipped with modern driver-assist and convenience features, including summon functionality.

The reported death has sparked concern and debate online about the safety of semi-autonomous features in vehicles operating in Indian conditions. Road safety experts stress that while advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and summon functions are designed for convenience, they must always be used with caution, and users should remain vigilant.

Authorities in Avinashi are yet to confirm details about the case or whether an investigation has been initiated.

Source