Tata Harrier EV Top Speed 180 Kmph – Kerb Weight 2,336 Kgs

With the launch of Harrier EV, Tata Motors has evolved into a new space where Mahindra XEV 9e has been operating. While Harrier EV is undercutting XEV 9e with base prices, top-spec variant prices are still under wraps. Now, the company has revealed some crucial specs of Harrier EV that were not disclosed before. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Harrier EV Top Speed

The Indian automotive fraternity has been asking one question about Harrier EV since launch. That question is regarding Harrier EV’s total system output, which remains unanswered. What has been revealed, are some performance metrics other than the already revealed 0-100 sprint along with kerb weight info.

For starters, Harrier EV is powered by a 65 kWh or a 75 kWh battery pack option. Where kerb weight is concerned, RWD variants could weigh up to 2,235 kg and QWD variants could weigh up to 2,336 kg. When compared to the ICE version, Harrier EV RWD can be around 300 kg heavier and QWD can be around 400 kg heavier, depending on variants.

Unlike its ICE counterpart, Harrier EV is RWD as standard with a single electric motor and higher variants get a dual motor layout, one powering each axle, with what the company calls QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) for off-road capabilities. RWD variants offers 238 PS of peak power and QWD variants get an additional 158 PS front motor with a total system torque output of 504 Nm.

What’s the top speed?

Total system power output is still under wraps and you can’t just add front and rear power numbers and arrive at ~400 PS mark. Now, top speed of Harrier EV has been revealed to be 180 km/h with an electronic speed limit. Unleashed, Harrier EV might probably go over 200 km/h, which the arch rival Mahindra XEV 9e does as well.

With the launch of Harrier EV, Tata Motors has been incorporating a lot of features and creature comforts that were never offered with any Tata vehicle before. Some of these include an electronic IRVM with DVR, Digital Key with NFC key card, self park function along with summon mode, Samsung NEO QLED infotainment screen and more.

There’s also underbody cameras that allow for what Tata calls 540-degree view, Boss Mode which is now electrically controlled, improved Terrain Response Modes, Ultraglide fully independent suspension at all four corners with frequency dependent dampers and more.

Where pricing is concerned, Harrier EV comes out as more affordable than its ICE counterpart as it starts from Adventure trim onwards. Harrier Adventure Diesel AT is around Rs 1 lakh pricier than base Harrier EV Adventure, which is staggering achievement.