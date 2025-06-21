Tata Harrier EV vs XEV 9e – Specs, Features, Size Compared

Tata Harrier EV has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh (Ex-sh), which pits it directly against the Mahindra XEV 9e launched last year. Both vehicles are quite comparable in size and pack a futuristic set of features and creature comforts. Let’s take a look at how these vehicles differ in terms of specs, features and size on paper.

Tata Harrier EV vs XEV 9e – Specs

Let us start with pricing of Tata Harrier EV and Mahindra XEV 9e, where the former has a clear edge. Harrier EV prices start from Rs 21.49 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base Adventure trim, while base Mahindra XEV 9e Pack One starts from 21.9 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 30.5 lakh (Ex-sh). Prices for Harrier EV’s top trim levels are yet to be revealed.

It has to be noted that Harrier EV offers a 65 kWh battery with base model, while it is only 59 kWh with XEV 9e’s base variant. With their top trims, XEV 9e has an advantage as it offers 79 kWh battery where Harrier EV tops out at 75 kWh. With a larger battery and larger size, XEV 9e claims 656 km range and Harrier EV claims 627 km. Both promise around 500 km real world range.

Where performance is concerned, Harrier EV has an edge as it can sprint to 100 km/h in just 6.2s, while it takes 6.8s with XEV 9e. Both are RWD as standard, but Harrier EV is the first Indian EV to offer a dual-motor QWD setup with higher trims with off-roading capability. Interestingly, Tata does not disclose peak system power with this setup but peak system torque is 504 Nm. XEV 9e tops out at 282 bhp and 380 Nm.

DC charging is up to 175 kW with XEV 9e and up to 125 kW with Harrier EV, whereas AC charging top out at 7.2 kW with Harrier EV, where XEV 9e offers a faster 11.2 kW unit. Also, it has to be noted that only the XEV 9e has crash tested with a 5 Star rating, but Harrier EV is yet to be tested. However, given Tata’s track record with crash ratings, one could expect Harrier EV to score full fat 5 Stars.

Dimensions & Design

Where dimensions are concerned, it is quite clear that Mahindra XEV 9e is a longer vehicle by a considerable margin. However, Harrier EV is wider and taller, which lends it a much-needed gangsta look. When viewing from the front or rear, Harrier EV looks more substantial, while XEV 9e definitely looks larger from the side profile. Longer length ensures a longer wheelbase with XEV 9e which also translates to more legroom on the inside.

Harrier EV has smaller 502L boot space and up to 67L frunk. XEV 9e on the other hand, has a larger 663L boot and a 150L frunk. However, Harrier EV has a digital IRVM feature that allows you to load your luggage to the roof, while still offering rear view with the help of a camera positioned in its shark fin antenna. Both vehicles have almost similar ground clearance, but XEV 9e offers 19-inch wheels as standard. Harrier EV base variants start from 18-inchers. Also, XEV 9e offers an option to choose 20-inch wheels which is just absent with Harrier EV.

Features & Creature Comforts

Where features and creature comforts are concerned, both Harrier EV and XEV 9e blow a lot of punches. However, Harrier EV seems to blow more punches on paper. That’s because it has a panoramic sunroof that opens, a digital key feature, a digital IRVM with DVR function, a QLED screen with inky blacks for immersive visuals, electrically operated Boss Mode, winged headrest, Transparent Mode with 540-degree view and more.

XEV 9e blows quite a few punches too as it has a triple screen layout, which is quite unique. Also, the instrument cluster is larger at 12.3-inches and a functional HUD with comprehensive features and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) facility for rear occupants. XEV 9e offers a 1400W 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system with Dolby Atmos support. Common features between both are ADAS, self park, summon mode, ventilated front seats, memory function for driver’s seat, independent rear suspension and more.

Choosing between Tata Harrier EV and XEV 9e is likely to come down to their design and not spec sheets and comparison tables. While XEV 9e is a handsome machine in isolation, it looks quite overdesigned when compared to Harrier EV. Where off-roading is concerned, Harrier EV is the only one to offer QWD setup with Terrain Response Modes. It will be interesting to see sales figures of both these vehicles once Harrier EV goes on sale.

