Tata Harrier EV Waiting Period Up To 30 Weeks – Massive Demand

At the time of its launch, Tata Harrier EV had registered record bookings of around 10,000 orders in just 24 hours

With its superior performance, cocooned safety and advanced tech features, the Tata Harrier EV has captured everyone’s attention. As demand soars, the waiting period has increased significantly in the range of 12 to 30 weeks. Let’s take a look at variant-wise waiting period of Harrier EV.

Tata Harrier EV – Waiting period

Harrier EV is available in three broad trims – Adventure, Fearless+ and Empowered. RWD is standard and RWD variants are available in the price range of Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 27.49 lakh. AWD variants (QWD) are priced in the range of 28.99 lakh to Rs 30.23 lakh. Waiting period is highest for the Adventure and Fearless+ variants.

Harrier EV variants with the longest waiting period are Adventure 65 and Adventure 65 ACFC. Both these variants have a waiting period of 28 to 30 weeks or close to 7 months. Waiting period for Adventure S 65 and Adventure S 65 ACFC is 18 to 21 weeks or close to 5 months. The same waiting period of 18 to 21 weeks is also applicable for Harrier EV Fearless+ 65, Fearless+ 65 ACFC, Fearless+ 75 and Fearless+ 75 ACFC.

Customers buying the top-spec Empowered variants of Harrier EV can get their deliveries much faster. It includes the AWD variants. These have a waiting period in the range of 12 to 15 weeks or around 3.5 months. Variants include Harrier EV Empowered 75 ACFC, Empowered ST 75ACFC, Empowered AWD 75ACFC, Empowered AWD ST 75FC, Empowered 75, Empowered ST 75, Empowered AWD 75 and Empowered AWD ST 75. Waiting period can vary based on location and dealership.

Tata Harrier EV – Specs, performance, range

Two battery packs are on offer, a 65 kWh and a 75-kWh unit. The battery packs are IP67 rated and come with a dedicated liquid cooling system. Tata is offering lifetime warranty and unlimited kilometres on the battery pack. The single rear mounted electric motor in RWD variants generates 238 PS and 315 Nm of torque. The AWD (QWD) variants have a dual-motor setup, with the front motor generating 158 PS. Combined torque output of Harrier EV AWD variants is 504 Nm.

RWD variants have drive modes of Eco, City and Sport. AWD variants get an additional Boost mode. Using the Boost mode can unlock exhilarating experiences, as it unleashes the max possible power and torque. Users can expect superfast acceleration, with 0 to 100 km/h achievable in just 6.3 seconds. That makes the Harrier EV the fastest in its class.

Harrier EV base variant and Fearless+ have three terrain modes of Normal, Wet and Rough. The Empowered RWD variants have an additional Custom mode that can be adjusted as per the user’s needs and preferences. Harrier EV’s full off-road potential can be unlocked with the Empowered AWD variant that has six terrain modes of Normal, Snow/Grass, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl and Custom.

Driving range is quite impressive, with the base variant (65 kWh) offering 538 km on a full charge (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2 Cycle). The 75 kWh RWD variants have a range of 627 km, whereas the QWD variant delivers 622 km. As per Tata’s C75 calculations, real-world range is 420-445 km, 480-505 km and 460-490 km, respectively.

Source