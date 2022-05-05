Tata Harrier Facelift Q5MCE In The Works – New Features, Petrol Engine

With the addition of a petrol engine option, Tata Harrier will offer more options to prospective buyers

Tata Harrier has managed to transform itself into a bankable name in the mid-size SUV segment. It made its debut in late 2018 and was launched in early 2019. It got a mild update in January 2020. Ever since then the SUV has remained more or less similar barring the addition of a special lineup of models like Dark Edition and Kaziranga Edition.

The SUV is set to undergo a mid-cycle facelift that will witness a series of updates. While Tata Motors has been tight-lipped about the nature of updates in the facelifted Harrier, a recent media report has revealed some crucial details regarding the upcoming iteration of the SUV.

Tata Harrier Facelift Q5MCE

The homegrown carmaker is set to be working on a facelifted Harrier under the project name ‘Q5MCE’. The updated Harrier is said to offer more value for money and will receive some significant updates. Starting with its exterior styling, Harrier facelift will sport a redesigned front fascia featuring a redesigned grille and new headlamp cluster.

Revised headlamp clusters would suggest that the company will also be making changes to the front bumper. We also expect the updated Harrier to roll on freshly designed alloy wheels. Tata Motors is also expected to make some subtle changes to the rear end of Harrier in order to lend it a fresh appeal.

More Features On Offer

As far as features go, the carmaker is working on bringing a host of new creature comforts. For instance, the facelifted Harrier will get an updated infotainment and stereo system. This infotainment system will come with a larger display and will offer iRA connected car tech in the standard range of Harrier as well. In addition, the updated package should offer a 360-degree parking camera.

Also, features like wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, air purifier and ventilated seats recently added in the Kaziranga Edition of Harrier are expected to trickle to the regular model as well. The biggest addition to the equipment of Harrier will be Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) since this feature is growing common in the SUV space. It will be interesting to see the level of automation on offer in this safety tech.

New Petrol Engine Expected

Another major change will be seen under the hood as Harrier will receive a new petrol engine on offer. As per previous reports, Harrier will be powered by a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that should be good enough for 150 horses. Currently, Harrier is only offered by a 2.0-litre Kryotech diesel motor which is sourced from FCA. This unit kicks out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The new petrol mill should also be available with option of manual and automatic transmission. Reports indicate that the Harrier facelift is expected to hit showrooms by early 2023. As far as pricing is concerned, addition of petrol variants will help bring down prices of the SUV at the entry level. The updated SUV is expected to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

