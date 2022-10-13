Tata Harrier Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch – Revised Headlight Design

Launched in 2019, Harrier urgently needs multiple updates to match equipment list offered by rival SUVs

While Harrier and Safari are well-equipped SUVs, new launches such as Mahindra XUV700 have set expectations even higher. To ensure it doesn’t lag behind in any way, Tata Motors is working on facelift version of Harrier and Safari. The updates planned for Harrier will also make their way to Safari.

Tata Harrier and Safari are going to get a comprehensive range of updates including visual enhancements, new comfort and convenience features, safety upgrades and possibly a petrol motor as well. As compared to most other rivals, its only Harrier and Safari that currently don’t have petrol option. Petrol variants will be cheaper than diesel variants, which will help target a larger customer base.

Harrier facelift Spied

Harrier facelift is expected to get refreshed styling with changes to the front grille, headlamps and bumpers. A new set of alloy wheels and subtle changes at the rear are also likely. On the inside, Harrier facelift will be getting a larger touchscreen infotainment system. It could be around 10-inch or even a 12-inch unit. Current model has 7-inch floating island touchscreen with lower-spec variants and 8.8-inch touchscreen with higher and top-spec variants.

Safety kit is expected to be updated with features like a 360 degree surround view monitor. This was recently spotted on a test mule. Other key updates could include full digital instrument console, ambient lighting and electronic parking brake. With ADAS gaining popularity, it is possible that these too could be introduced with Harrier facelift. ADAS will be available with select top-spec variants only.

2023 Tata Harrier facelift latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Eeshwar Kabra. Another focus area could be improvements to Harrier’s off-roading capabilities. This will involve a number of changes including tweaks to the suspension setup. Overall quantum of off-roading related changes could be more in case of Safari, as it now has a tough challenger in the form of Scorpio-N.

Harrier petrol variant

It is known that a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor is under development for Harrier and Safari. This will be a larger capacity version of the existing 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor that currently does duty on Nexon and Altroz. While basic engine architecture will be same, it will get an additional cylinder for extra power boost. Harrier’s 1.5-litre petrol motor is expected to deliver around 150 bhp of max power. Harrier’s closest rival XUV700 utilizes a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor that makes 197 bhp.

Harrier and Safari currently have the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor that makes 170 bhp and 350 Nm. This will be continued in its current form. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Harrier petrol variant is also expected to get both manual and automatic transmission options.

Harrier range currently starts at Rs 14.70 lakh whereas top-spec XZA+ Dark variant is priced at Rs 22.05 lakh. Harrier facelift petrol variant will be priced about Rs 1 lakh cheaper. Launch is expected in early 2023.