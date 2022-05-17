Tata Harrier Gets 3 New Variants – More Features At Lower Price

With the new Harrier variants, premium features like panoramic sunroof, auto dimming IRVM, etc. will be accessible at a lower price range

Aiming to provide more options to users, Tata Motors has introduced three new variants for Harrier. These are available in the price range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 21.60 lakh. The new Harrier variants XZS, XZS Dual-Tone and XZS Dark Edition are available with both manual and automatic transmission.

Harrier new variants features

In addition to features available with lower variants, Harrier new variants get panoramic sunroof, R17 dual-tone diamond cut alloy wheels, 6-way power adjustable driver seat with adjustable lumbar support and auto dimming IRVM. Earlier, anyone wanting all these features had to choose the top-spec XZ+ or ZXA+ variants.

Harrier new variants will still miss out on features such as ventilated driver and co-driver seats and iRA connected car technology. These are available with XZ+, ZXA+ and Kaziranga edition. Standard features available with Harrier new variants include Xenon HID projector headlamps, electrically foldable outer mirrors, LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators and front fog lamps with cornering function.

On the inside, key features include 8.8-inch floating island touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch TFT instrument display, JBL sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air purifier, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob and fully automatic temperature control with HVAC.

Harrier new variants will get the complete range of safety features such as 6 airbags, hill descent control, off-road ABS, cruise control, rain sensing wipers, reverse parking camera and sensors, follow me home headlamps and perimetric alarm system. Safety kit also includes corner stability control, roll over mitigation, hill hold control, traction control and electronic stability program (ESP).

With the new variants, Tata will be looking to further improve sales numbers. Launched in 2019, Harrier continues to be one of the most popular mid-size SUVs in the country. In April, Harrier was placed at second spot with sales of 2,785 units. It had registered YoY growth of 62.68%, as compared to 1,712 units sold in April last year. Harrier was trailing behind Mahindra XUV700, but was ahead of other rivals like Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector and Jeep Compass.

2023 Harrier facelift

In its current form, Harrier is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged diesel motor that generates 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

Currently Harrier does not have a petrol option, but that could change in the future. Tata is working on the facelift version of Harrier, which could get the petrol option. It could be a new 1.5 litre petrol motor that generates 150 hp of max power. This motor will be available with both manual and automatic transmission. Harrier facelift is expected to be launched in early 2023. It is likely to get new features as well such as Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and 360-degree parking camera.