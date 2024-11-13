Tata Harrier Latest Update Unlocks Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Steering Assist

As Safari is almost identical to Harrier in terms of mechanicals and electricals, the same LKA update might be applicable to it too

The flagship SUVs from Tata Motors have been updated recently with a crucial OTA update. This update brings some long overdue new features to increase the safety quotient. We’re talking about assistive steering technologies in Harrier’s ADAS suite like Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Steering Assist. Let’s take a look.

Updated Harrier And Safari

A few features were missing when Tata Motors updated the pre-facelift Harrier and Safari to include a comprehensive ADAS suite. Features like LKA (Lane Keep Assist) and ASA (Adaptive Steering Assist) where steering wheel would turn itself to keep the car in the centre of the lane.

Even with the facelifted Harrier and Safari, there were a plethora of new features on the inside and out. But, features like Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Steering Assist were not part of Harrier and Safari’s ADAS suite. Tata Motors is adding these features now, with the help of an OTA update to existing owners.

As revealed by automotive enthusiast and Harrier owner, Prachit Patil on TATA HARRIER OWNERS CLUB INDIA Facebook page, his vehicle was just updated with a new OTA update, adding LKA feature. He mentioned that his car now has two new features – Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Steering Assist.

He explained that the car’s ECU (Electronic Control Unit), FCM (Front Camera Module) and infotainment system have been improved as part of this update. Version 15.18 for the infotainment system will showcase necessary animations and graphics to seamlessly show LKA and ASA in action.

Mr Patil mentioned that this OTA update took around an hour to install successfully. He was happy to report that there were no errors on infotainment or instrument cluster after this update. The same update is also likely to be offered on Safari, Harrier’s three-row sibling, as they are pretty much the same cars underneath.

What took them so long?

The reason why Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Steering Assist were not part of pre-facelift Harrier and Safari was because they came with hydraulic steering. Unlike modern electric steering, hydraulic steering system can’t be seamlessly and granularly tuned to work autonomously with car’s ADAS suite.

With the facelifted Harrier and Safari, Tata Motors made the switch to electric steering. The company seemed to be working on fine-tuning the algorithm and hence it was delayed at launch. Now, Tata Harrier LKA update unlocks features like Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Steering Assist to offer a holistic, robust and comprehensive ADAS suite.