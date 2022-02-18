Tata Harrier, Nexon Kaziranga Arrives At Dealer Showroom

Tata Motors is getting ready to launch Kaziranga Editions of Nexon, Punch, Harrier and Safari

Tata Motors recently unveiled Kaziranga Edition of Punch at the recently concluded auction of Indian Premier League. Interesting to note that Tata Group is now the principal sponsor of the annual sporting event.

This special edition model of the micro UV will be auctioned off exclusively to fans and the proceeds from this shall benefit the conservation efforts at Kaziranga. The successful bidder shall take home this special edition SUV and unique Tata IPL experiences. Along with Punch, the company has also teased other models under the Kaziranga lineup.

Tata Kaziranga Editions

Tata Motors will be launching Kaziranga Edition of Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. First units of Nexon Kaziranga and Harrier Kaziranga have arrived at dealer showroom. Hat tip to Sharman D Souza for sharing the detailed images.

All models under the Kaziranga range will feature similar cosmetic updates over their respective standard iterations, in line with Punch Kaziranga. All these models will be wrapped around by the same Meteor Bronze paint scheme as seen in Punch Kaziranga.

Along with this, all these models will feature rhino motifs on fenders, rear windscreen and glovebox to distinguish their identity. Additionally, the vehicles will also get distinctive ‘Kaziranga’ scuff plates.

Interiors are done in dual tone theme of black and bronze – resonating with aesthetics on the exterior. Feature lists on all models are expected to remain identical to top-spec trims of respective models. However, there might be some additions to the equipment in regards to the Kaziranga edition.

Expected features on offer

Some common features in all SUVs from Tata Motors include a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument console, push button start/stop, reverse parking camera, automatic headlights and wipers, and cruise control. Barring Harrier, all other models are available with iRA connected car tech features.

Other Special Edition models

Tata Motors already comprises multiple ranges of special edition models. For instance, a few months back, the homegrown carmaker launched the Dark Edition range featuring an all-black exterior for models like Harrier, Nexon, Nexon EV and Altroz. Later Safari Dark Edition was also added to this lineup.

The company currently offers the most number of special edition models in Safari including Adventure Persona, Gold and Dark editions. Recently, Tata Motors added another white paint scheme to the Adventure Persona Edition.