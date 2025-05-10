Tata Harrier Petrol Spied At Fuel Station

Tata Harrier Petrol has been under testing for some time now and it seems to have taken final stages ahead of launch. Latest spy shots show a Harrier test mule in a fuel station while it was en route to Lonavala, near Pune city. This will be a key development and Harrier Petrol can be a crucial weapon for Tata to further expand its presence in D Segment SUV space.

Tata Harrier Petrol Spied

One of India’s top car manufacturers, Tata Motors, is expanding its portfolio to incorporate new vehicles and new iterations of current vehicles. The latter is where Harrier’s Petrol variant comes into action. These Petrol variants are likely to offer a much better base price than Harrier Diesel’s Rs 15 lakh (Ex-sh) base price.

The recent spy shots are from automotive enthusiast Aditya Nayak who spotted it en route to Lonavala. When this picture was taken, Harrier Petrol test mule was being refuelled at a Bharat Petroleum fuel station and Aditya Nayak mentioned that he spoke to the driver, who confirmed it was indeed a Harrier Petrol. It donned camouflage and looks almost identical to current ICE Harrier.

With Petrol variants, Tata coils strike a much better base price for Harrier. Currently, Harrier is only powered by a 2.0L Stellantis-sourced Turbo Diesel engine. Because it is externally sourced, there are a lot of procurement and licensing costs along with development costs, making this solution quite a costly affair.

What to expect?

The new 1.5L Turbo Petrol GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) engine is said to be developed in-house by Tata Motors, which proves to be quite affordable once the development phase is crossed. Equipped with this new Petrol engine, Harrier and Safari are highly likely to undercut their immediate rivals from Mahindra and MG Motor by some margin.

Said 1.5L Turbo Petrol GDI engine is a 4-cylinder unit and is capable of developing 170 PS of peak power and 280 Nm of peak torque. This engine could be offered with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) gearbox options. Launch may happen around the all-important festive season.

Ahead of Harrier Petrol launch, Tata Motors will launch Harrier EV, which has been showcased officially. It will be the flagship electric SUV by Tata, positioned above Curvv EV. It will be the first Tata Motors vehicle post BS6 norms to feature AWD layout and a fully independent suspension setup.

Source – aadityanayak26