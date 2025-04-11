Tata Harrier Petrol Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch

It is common knowledge now that Tata Motors is developing a new Petrol engine for their flagship SUVs – Harrier and Safari. These Petrol variants will allow Tata to strike lower price points for Harrier and Safari to boost sales further. Recent spy shots show a Tata Harrier test mule that is highly likely to be testing this new Petrol engine. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Harrier Petrol Spied Testing

For the first time, Tata Harrier Petrol test mules have been spied, thanks to automotive enthusiast Susheel who spotted it near Satara, Maharashtra. This is highly likely to be an ICE variant as it dons an exhaust at rear left side, where Harrier Diesel’s exhaust setup is routed. The source also mentioned that there was a radiator at the front like seen in ICE vehicles and not EVs.

Thus, eliminating possibilities of this being a Harrier EV, which has been revealed and is slated to launch any time now. Another notable observation from this test mule is that it lacks rear independent suspension, something that has been seen with Harrier EV. Also, drivetrain doesn’t seem to reach the rear wheels on this test mule, suggesting it is FWD.

Other than these observations, Tata Harrier Petrol spied seems to have the same rear bumpers, identical rear connected LED tail lights, a high-mount LED stop light, same rear windscreen, shark fin antenna and the fat 245-section tyres that could be wrapped on 19-inch alloy wheels on top-spec variants.

Why Petrol engine?

Tata Motors has been developing a new 1.5L GDI Petrol engine that is slated to pack more performance than rival’s 1.5L Turbo Petrol powertrains. This engine is a fitting choice for Tata’s flagship Harrier and Safari SUVs to carve out a more cost effective line of variants to strike lower entry price points than immediate rivals.

For context, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector start at a price point of Rs 14 lakh (Ex-sh), while Tata’s flagship SUVs start at a price point of Rs 15 lakh (Ex-sh). This is because Mahindra and MG have Petrol engine options while Tata only offers Diesel engines on their flagship SUVs that are sourced from Stellantis, which proves expensive for the brand owing to a multitude of sourcing costs.

With an indigenous Petrol engine, Tata might strike much lower price points than rivals and attract a wider pool of buyers. Even a Rs 13 lakh Tata Harrier might be a reality, although Tata has not officially made any comments regarding pricing. This 1.5L GDI Turbo Petrol engine is expected to pack 170 bhp of peak power and 280 Nm of peak torque.

Also read – Mahindra XUV700 price cut up to Rs 75,000