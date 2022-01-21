Tata Harrier Prices Increased By Up To Rs 25k – WEF 19th Jan 2022

Overall, there are 18 different variants of the Harrier which are available for customers – The price hike varies from INR 10K to INR 25K

Majority of the car models across the industry, irrespective of their OEMs, have received a price hike with the start of the new calendar year. Increasing input costs have impacted the profitability of car makers resulting in them passing on some of the additional costs to customers.

Price hikes have been in the tune of 1-5%, varying from OEM to OEM and model to model. India’s homegrown automaker, Tata Motors too has undertaken price hike across its portfolio which includes Punch, Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier and Safari. Price hike of other Tata cars, we have discussed in earlier posts. In this article, let’s have a look at the variant wise price hike of its immensely popular Harrier.

Tata Harrier Prices Jan 2022 – Manual Variants

Harrier’s base variant happens to be the XE MT trim which was earlier available at a price tag of INR 14,39,900. However, after taking a .69% hike in the start of the year, the new sticker price for the SUV has increased to INR 14,49,900.

The next trim in the line-up happens to be the XM which has become expensive by INR 10.5K. The new ex-showroom price of the model stands at INR 15,89,900. The XT and XT+ trims too have received a similar price hike of INR 10.5K.

Interestingly, the XT+ Dark trim has received a higher price hike of INR 20K. The XT+ Dark MT trim now costs INR 18,24,400, up by 1.11% from its December 21 price. The top of the line manual trim, XZ and its sub-variants all get an INR 15K price hike. This includes the standard XZ, XZ Dual Tone, XZ+ and the XZ+ Dual Tone trims. Only anomaly is the XZ+ Dark trim which has received a price hike of only INR 10.5K. Hence, now, the top-spec Manual Harrier with the Dark badge now costs INR 19,99,900.

Tata Harrier Prices Jan 2022 – Automatic Variants

It is to be noted that in the Automatic line-up the base variant of the Harrier starts with XMA trim. There is no XEA trim on offer. The XMA has seen its price rise by INR 13.5K which has taken the base price of the entry level Harrier Automatic to INR 17,19,900.

The XTA+ variant has seen its price go up by INR 10K, which translates into a .52% price hike. However, the XTA+ Dark has now become dearer by INR 20K, which is a price hike of 1.03%. The XZA and XZA Dual Tone trims have received price hikes of INR 18 K whereas the XZA+ and XZA+ Dual Tone have become costlier by INR 23K. The range topping XZA+ Dark trim now costs INR 21,34,400 which received the steepest price hike of INR 25K, across the Harrier’s range.

Competition of the Harrier includes multiple models including the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass, MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700. Majority of Harrier’s competition too has received a price hike in the start of the current calendar year. Looking at the sales trends and waiting periods for the models, we don’t think that the current price hike will become a deterrent to customer’s plans for getting their new rides.