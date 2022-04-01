Tata Harrier, Safari Break Crash Barrier – Gets 6 Star NCAP Safety Rating

Just like Tata Motors fans always knew, the Harrier SUV emerges as the safest car – Scoring 6 star safety rating

Tata Motors has given their fanboys yet another wonderful opportunity to rejoice. Yes, the Tata Harrier has finally been subjected to the famous Global NCAP crash tests and the swashbuckling SUV did not buckle much under impact. The Harrier’s performance in crash tests was so stellar that it broke the crash barrier during frontal impact test, thus joining the Tesla Model S in the prestigious barrier breakers club!

Tata Harrier NCAP Crash Test Rating

Even though they were devastated by losing their beloved crash barrier which has put several Indian cars to shame in the past, Global NCAP, on the other hand, were delighted by Harrier’s top notch performance.

So much so that the authorities, for the first time ever, have decided to make an exception to the rating norm and give the Harrier an additional 1 star! Harrier has become the first car to score a 6 star safety rating in the world. Fans are so happy that ‘Thank You Ratan Tata’ is now trending on Twitter.

Speaking about the out-of-ordinary crash test performance by the popular Indian mid-premium SUV, the head of G-NCAP, Mr. Kraus B. Rier, said, “Tata Motors has been making consistent strides to improve vehicular safety in India. The Harrier’s barrier-busting results only further highlights the brand’s penchant for safer cars.

And anyway, it’s not like we didn’t already know the Harrier is a safe car. We have been following social media posts of Tata cars turning turtle and yet protecting the passengers from grievous injuries. In short, I’m amazed by the Harrier. Just Wow.”

Land Rover Roots

The Tata Harrier is based on a OmegaArc platform which has been derived from Land Rover, giving it a strong base. And just as the fans rightly highlighted in numerous arguments on social media, the Harrier’s strong British root, combined with the highly competitive make-in-India movement, makes it one of the safest vehicles (or a beast if you will) on our roads.

While there is no official word yet, at this point, we will just assume that Global NCAP will extend the same 6-Star crash test rating to the new Safari as well. After all, none of them want to lose another precious crash barrier!

1st April 2022

If you have reached this paragraph without abandoning the article mid-way and moving on with your life, we think you deserve our sincerest apologies for taking you on a 1st April ride! Just so you know, the Tata Harrier has NOT been crash tested by Global NCAP (or any other crash test agency for that matter), but we do hope it happens soon so that we have a good measure of its unproven safety credentials.