Tata Harrier, Safari Get New Features – Up To Rs 31k Price Hike

Most of the new features for Harrier and Safari have been borrowed from Jet Editions of these SUVs

In a move that seems to be based on market feedback, Tata Motors has introduced new features for Harrier and Safari. These will be available with XMS and above variants. Most of these are tech and safety features, already available with JET editions of Harrier and Safari.

Making these premium features available with lower-spec variants can help target a larger customer base. Moreover, JET editions of Harrier and Safari have a specific theme, which may not appeal to every potential customer. New features for standard Harrier and Safari models will also improve their competencies against rivals.

Tata Harrier, Safari new features

All variants of Harrier get USB Type C ports at front. In case of Harrier XZ and above variants, USB Type C ports will be available for rear passengers as well. Safety upgrades like enhanced ESP are now available with Harrier XZS variant and above. Enhanced ESP comprises additional features such as driver doze-off alert, after-impact braking and panic brake alert.

A lot more features have been introduced with XZ+ variants. It includes disc brakes on all four wheels, parking brake and wireless charger. iRA connected car tech has also been updated to include new features such as usage analytics, smartwatch app connectivity, drive analytics, auto and manual DTC check and monthly health report.

Safari gets a similar set of updates for respective variants. There are some exceptions such as all-wheel disc brakes, which were available with Safari earlier also. In case of Gold edition, updates are limited to iRA. Features like comfort head restraints will be available with only XZ+ variant of Safari. Both Harrier and Safari share the same Kryotec 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor. It generates 170 PS of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Tata Harrier, Safari new prices November 2022

While only select variants have been updated with new features, prices have been increased for all variants of Harrier and Safari. It seems more of a regular price hike, based on rising input and production costs.

In case of Tata Harrier, prices have been increased in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 31,000. Least price hike of Rs 5k is for Harrier XZ+ Jet and XZA+ Jet. Highest price hike of Rs 31k is for Harrier XZ+ Kaziranga and XZA+ Kaziranga. Harrier range now starts at Rs 14.80 lakh for XE variant, going all the way to Rs 22.35 lakh for Harrier XZA+ Dark variant.

Tata Safari prices have been increased in the range of Rs 9,000 to Rs 20,000. Safari range now starts at Rs 15.45 lakh for XE variant. Top-spec Safari XZA+ Gold is priced at Rs 23.66 lakh. Safari variants with a 20k price hike include XZ+, XZ+ Adventure, XZ+ Kaziranga, XZ+ Dark, XZ+ Gold, XZA+, XZA+ Adventure, XZA+ Kaziranga and XZA+ Gold.