Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol Specs Out – Less Power Than XUV700

With introduction of petrol option, Harrier and Safari will be accessible at a lower price point

In mid-size SUV segment, most of the bestselling models such as Scorpio N, XUV700, Alcazar and Hector have both petrol and diesel engine options. Tata Harrier and Safari are among the exceptions that have only diesel option on offer. This will change soon, as Tata Motors has showcased a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor at 2023 Auto Expo.

It remains to be seen if the new petrol motor will help boost sales of Harrier and Safari. It could be possible, as petrol variants of Harrier and Safari are likely to be cheaper than their diesel counterparts. Harrier and Safari are currently available at a starting price of Rs 14.80 lakh and Rs 15.45 lakh, respectively.

Harrier, Safari petrol engine specs

Tata Motors’ new 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol motor generates 170 PS of max power at 5,000 rpm and 280 Nm of peak torque at 2000-3500 rpm. It complies with BS6, Phase 2 emission norms and can run on gasoline and E20 ethanol gasoline mix fuel. While the new petrol motor matches power output of Harrier/Safari 2.0-litre diesel motor, torque output is 70 Nm less. Both manual and automatic transmission options are expected to be available with the new turbo petrol motor.

As compared to diesel variants of Harrier and Safari, upcoming petrol variants will have relatively sober performance level. Rival offerings have higher numbers, for example petrol variants of XUV700 and Scorpio N that are equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo motor. It generates 200 HP and 380 Nm of torque.

However, Harrier/Safari new petrol motor fares better in comparison to the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector. Alcazar petrol has a 2.0-litre motor that generates 159 PS and 191 Nm. Hector petrol is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo unit that makes 143 PS and 250 Nm.

Harrier, Safari petrol engine tech features

Harrier/Safari new turbo petrol motor can emerge as a desirable option, as it is designed to deliver refined performance and higher mileage. The engine has high-pressure Gasoline Direct Injection tech that works in combination with an advanced combustion system to deliver improved performance and fuel economy. Water cooled variable geometry turbocharger ensures superior torque delivery across the rev range.

Other key highlights of the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor include dual cam phasing, integrated exhaust manifold in cylinder head, variable oil pump, maintenance free valve train and timing chain and advanced exhaust. Folks looking for lower acquisition cost and running cost could choose petrol variants of Harrier/Safari over their diesel counterparts.

Tata Motors is also working on electric version of Harrier that has been unveiled at Auto Expo. It is based on Gen 2 EV architecture and utilizes a futuristic design philosophy. It has crisp lines and curvy panelling, which work together to achieve a sensuous profile for the eSUV. Harrier electric is expected to have range of around 400-450 km.