Tata Harrier, Safari Price Cut By Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh – All Variants New Prices

Tata Motors is celebrating the ‘King of SUV’ festival with benefits upto Rs 1.40 Lakh to commemorate 2 million SUV sales milestone

Tata Motors has launched the ‘King of SUVs’ festival in celebration of selling over 2 million (20 lakh) SUVs in India. This offer is valid till 31st July 2024 and is being offered on both the company’s ICE range and EVs. Tata Motors has revised the prices of flagship SUVs Harrier and Safari. Tata Harrier now starts at Rs 14,99,000 while the Safari now starts at Rs 15,49,000 (both prices – ex-showroom). Tata has also slashed prices of Nexon EV, Punch EV and Tiago EV by up to Rs 1.3 lakh.

Tata Harrier Price Cut July 2024

The price adjustments across different variants reflect a strategic move to enhance market competitiveness. For instance, Harrier Smart variant now retails at Rs. 14,99,000, down from Rs. 15,49,000, representing a reduction of Rs. 50,000 or 3.23%. Similarly, the Smart (O) variant is priced at Rs. 15,49,000, reduced from Rs. 15,99,000, showing a decrease of Rs. 50,000 or 3.13%. Harrier Pure variant sees its price reduced to Rs. 16,29,000 from Rs. 16,99,000, marking a Rs. 70,000 or 4.12% cut.

Likewise, Harrier Pure (O) variant now costs Rs. 16,79,000, down by Rs. 70,000 or 4.00% from its previous price of Rs. 17,49,000. The Pure +, Pure + S, and Pure + S DK variants have all received reductions of Rs. 70,000 each, now priced at Rs. 17,99,000, Rs. 18,49,000, and Rs. 18,79,000 respectively, reflecting cuts of 3.75%, 6.09%, and 6.00%. Further up the range, Harrier Adventure, Adventure +, and Adventure + DK variants are now priced at Rs. 19,69,000, Rs. 20,49,000, and Rs. 21,04,000, showing reductions of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 1,20,000 respectively, translating to cuts of 2.48%, 5.53%, and 5.40%. The Adventure + A variant is priced at Rs. 21,49,000, down from Rs. 22,69,000, a decrease of Rs. 1,20,000 or 5.29%.

Harrier Fearless and Fearless DK variants have each received a Rs. 50,000 reduction, now priced at Rs. 22,49,000 and Rs. 23,04,000 respectively, showing cuts of 2.17% and 2.12%. Finally, the Fearless + and Fearless + DK variants are now priced at Rs. 23,99,000 and Rs. 24,54,000, with reductions of Rs. 50,000 each, translating to cuts of 2.04% and 2.00%. options.

Tata Safari Price Cut July 2024

Tata Safari Smart variant now costs Rs. 15,49,000, down from Rs. 16,19,000, marking a reduction of Rs. 70,000 or 4.32%. Similarly, the Smart (O) variant sees its price drop to Rs. 15,99,000 from Rs. 16,69,000, reflecting a discount of Rs. 70,000 or 4.19%. The Pure variant has been adjusted to Rs. 16,79,000, down by Rs. 90,000 or 5.09% from its previous price of Rs. 17,69,000.

Safari Pure (O) variant now costs Rs. 17,29,000, a reduction of Rs. 90,000 or 4.95% compared to its earlier price of Rs. 18,19,000. Across higher trims like Pure +, Pure + S, and Pure + S DK, prices have decreased by Rs. 90,000 each, now priced at Rs. 18,49,000, Rs. 18,99,000, and Rs. 19,29,000 respectively, showing cuts of 4.64%, 6.87%, and 6.77%. Further down the lineup, Safari Adventure, Adventure +, and Adventure + DK variants now cost Rs. 20,49,000, Rs. 21,29,000, and Rs. 21,84,000, reflecting reductions of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 1,20,000, resulting in cuts of 2.38%, 5.34%, and 5.21% respectively. The Adventure + A variant is priced at Rs. 22,29,000, down from Rs. 23,49,000, a decrease of Rs. 1,20,000 or 5.11%.

Safari Accomplished and Accomplished DK variants have received a Rs. 50,000 reduction each, now priced at Rs. 23,49,000 and Rs. 23,84,000 respectively, showing cuts of 2.08% and 2.05%. Finally, the Accomplished + and Accomplished + DK variants are now priced at Rs. 24,99,000 and Rs. 25,34,000, with reductions of Rs. 50,000 each, translating to cuts of 1.96% and 1.93%.

Commenting on this special occasion, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., “Our ability to understand the SUV segment and provide the right product for every customer need, helps us immensely to maintain consistency and dominant leadership in the segment. Supported by our multi powertrain strategy, our approach is to provide Indian consumers with world class SUVs that are robust, safe and technologically advanced. The achievement of the 2 million SUV sales mark is a testament to this approach and sets the pace for the future growth of the SUV category.”

Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Price Cut July 2024

Seeing Tata Motors cut prices, Mahindra has also announced price cuts on XUV700 AX7 variants for a period of 4 months. XUV700 price cuts are higher than that of Harrier / Safari price cuts. XUV700 AX7 6-str Petrol MT variant now costs Rs. 19.69 lakh, down from Rs. 21.44 lakh, marking a reduction of Rs. 1.75 lakh or 8.16%. Similarly, the AX7 6-str Petrol AT variant sees its price reduced to Rs. 21.19 lakh from Rs. 23.14 lakh, showing a decrease of Rs. 1.95 lakh or 8.43%.

XUV700 diesel variants also reflect significant cuts, with the AX7 6-str Diesel MT now priced at Rs. 20.19 lakh, down by Rs. 1.85 lakh or 8.39% from its previous price of Rs. 22.04 lakh. The AX7 6-str Diesel AT variant costs Rs. 21.79 lakh, reduced by Rs. 2.05 lakh or 8.60% from Rs. 23.84 lakh. Across 7-seater configurations, the AX7 7-str Petrol MT, AX7 7-str Petrol AT, AX7 7-str Diesel MT, AX7 7-str Diesel AT, and AX7 7-str AWD Diesel AT variants have received reductions ranging from Rs. 1.80 lakh to Rs. 2.19 lakh, with percentage cuts ranging between 8.45% to 8.86%. Similarly, the AX7 L variants in both petrol and diesel configurations have seen price decreases between Rs. 1.45 lakh to Rs. 2.00 lakh, with percentage cuts ranging from 6.01% to 7.41%.