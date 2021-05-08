Tata Harrier and Safari price increase ranges from 1.65 percent to 2.39 percent wef May 08, 2021

Tata Motors has effected a price hike across its vehicle range wef today, i.e., May 8, 2021. For those who had booked a vehicle on or before May 7, 2021, price protection is in place. Vehicle price revision is in the average range of 1.8 percent. This varies depending on variant and model.

Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business said, “Increase in prices of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates us to pass on a part of it through increase in price of our products.” Prices of Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Altroz have also been increased.

Price hike capped at 36.4k

Tata Motors’ priciest offerings, Harrier and Safari price revision ranges from 1.65 percent to 2.39 percent. This equates to a price difference from Rs 30,400 to Rs 36,400 for Harrier. For Safari, price hike ranges from Rs 29,500 for the XE MT variant. All other variants are now costlier by Rs 35,500.

Safari XE MT is listed at just under Rs 15 lakhs. Safari XM MT costs Rs 16,36,400. XT is available at Rs 17,81,400, and Xt+ at Rs 18,61,400. XZ is listed at Rs 19,51,400, and xZ+ at Rs 20,35,400. XZ+ ADV cost Rs 20,56,400. Safari AT XMA os available at Rs 17,61,400. XZA at is available at Rs 20,76,400. The range topping XZA+ costs Rs 21,25,900.

As is customary, the entry level Harrier MT XE continues to look price efficient at Rs 14,29,900. But as we all know, no one ever buys one. Which brings us to a more in demand entry level variant, XM MT. And this model sees the steepest price revision at 2.39 percent. The car now costs Rs 15,61,900 units, up from Rs 15,25,500. XT Camo and Dark variants are now north of Rs 17 lakhs. XT+ price is revised to Rs 17,66,900.

A little bit pricier yet again

XT+ Dark and Camo variants now cost Rs 17,86,900, up from an earlier price tag of Rs 17,50,500. XZ price tag is now above Rs 18 lakhs. XZ Dark and Camo now costs Rs 18,35,900, up from just under 18 lakhs. XZ+ price is revised 19,41,900. XZ+ Dark, Camo, and DT variants now cost Rs 19,60,900.

Harrier XMA AT price is now revised to Rs 16,86,900. XZA price is listed at Rs 19,41,900. XZA DT, Dark and Camo is listed at a price of Rs 19,60,900. Harrier XZA+ AT is available at a price of Rs 20,61,900. The range topping XZA+ DT is 20 grands costlier at Rs 20,81,900.

The auto space is currently undergoing serious stresses owing to extended lockdowns. To adjust for this manufacturers are adjusting production shifts.