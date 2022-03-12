Tata Harrier, Safari, Punch, Altroz – 1 Remote Key Due To Chips Shortage

Tata Motors is offering a single remote key for models that offer keyless entry as a feature due to a shortage of semiconductor chips

Shortage in semiconductors is here to stay as auto manufacturers continue to grapple with the ongoing global crisis. It started taking a toll on Indian OEMs more than a year back which was accentuated by the Covid-19 pandemic. With no relief in foresight, companies have started taking counter measures to handle this grim situation.

Tata Motors offering only one remote key

Other OEMs have started reducing features in one or more variants of a particular model. Tata Motors is the latest to fall in this net as the Indian carmaker is now able to provide only a single remote key to its customers. This includes models like Punch, Altroz, Harrier and Safari.

Base models that do not offer keyless entry as a feature continue to be offered with two manual keys. Whereas, higher-spec variants that come with keyless entry are offered either with one remote key and a manual key or just a single remote.

Only top-spec variants of Altroz- XZ and XZ+ are being offered with keyless entry through wrist bands. The same is expected to be applicable on the special edition models of all four cars mentioned above.

While Harrier is offered in Dark and Kaziranga Editions, its bigger sibling Safari is additionally offered with exclusive Adventure Persona and Gold Editions as well. On the other hand, Punch and Altroz are available in Kaziranga Edition and Gold Edition respectively.

Discounts for March 2022

In other developments, Tata Motors is offering massive discounts for March 2022. These benefits are applicable on both MY2021 and MY2022 models, with the former benefiting more. Customers opting for models like Nexon, Altroz, Safari, Harrier, Tigor and Tiago are beneficiaries of the latest set of benefits offered by Tata. Harrier turns out to be the best model with benefits ranging up to Rs 65,000 for the MY2021 model.

These include an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. MY2022 units of Harrier are only eligible for an exchange bonus worth up to Rs 40,000. On the other hand, Safari is being offered benefits of up to Rs 60,000 for MY2021 model and Rs 40,000 for MY2021 model. However, the seven-seat SUV isn’t being offered any corporate discount.

Tiago and Tigor are being offered discounts of Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 for MY2021 and MY2022 models respectively. Altroz, on the other hand, is being offered only cash discounts. Turbocharged petrol variants of the premium hatch are being offered benefits of up to Rs 10,000 whereas, for naturally aspirated petrol variants, this offer stands at Rs 7,500.